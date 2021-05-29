The Tennessee Climate Office at East Tennessee State University hosted the state’s first climate data summit this week, in partnership with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information — a “big deal” for both the state and ETSU.
The two-day summit on Tuesday and Wednesday featured dozens of speakers from various organizations such as NOAA, the National Weather Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center, as well as state agencies and universities.
“I think it really goes to show what a well-connected climate office can do for the state, that we could host something like this,” office co-founder Dr. Andrew Joyner said. “It’s a big deal for the state, it’s a big deal for ETSU to be kind of at the epicenter of that.”
The state climate office was established in 2016, and was officially recognized by the American Association of State Climatologists earlier this year.
It provides climate data services to state agencies, researchers and citizens while studying the impact of drought, extreme rainfall, severe storms and other hazards. Before the TCO was founded in 2016, Tennessee was one of only two states in the nation without a state climate office after one operated by the Tennessee Valley Authority shuttered in 2006.
“I think it’s pretty critical,” Joyner said of having a state climate office. “There’s all sorts of decisions that are being made — I think a lot of that was pretty clear in the conference — there’s a lot of state agencies, local government, emergency managers, people in transportation, with metro planning, and (Tennessee Department of Transportation) and (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation) ... all these people need good, reliable climate data and I think up until now they’ve only been getting the Wikipedia version of what they can get relevant to Tennessee.
“I think this is huge,” Joyner continued.
Joyner said they heard from many people who said they need reliable climate data on a local and county level, something Joyner said is “the type of service we could create and that the state would benefit a lot from.”
“That’s kind of one of our big goals, is to parse these larger datasets down into something that’s more digestible and local and also something that’s not, ‘Here’s a bunch of random datasets that you don’t know how to use’ but ‘Here’s the information from the data, and here’s a tool that’s easy, or an infographic’,” Joyner said, noting the information could benefit regular people, as well as those working in the, say, farming or transportation industry.
“All those kind of minute, nuanced things could be really important,” Joyner added later.
TCO co-founder Wil Tollefson said hearing from potential stakeholders was a key part of the summit.
“A part of the goal there too was for us to get information from potential stakeholders, so people that would want climate data or that could use data that we, as a climate office, could then curate for them,” Tollefson said. “We know what’s out there, we know what could be possible, but to be an effective climate office we need to know what people need or want so that we can either help connect them to an existing service or build one.”