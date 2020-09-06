Kelly Holland doesn’t want her grandmother to be just another number in a headline.
And as a globe-trotting traveler who visited every continent except Antarctica, bucked conventions by going to college, fell in love with a man whose plane was shot down over Germany during World War II, co-owned a business and spent 30 years as an employee in the East Tennessee State University Admissions Office, Agnes Smith certainly lived a life that defies simplification.
“I want to honor her life more than what she died of,” Holland said. “She’s not just another daily death count. She is my grandmother. ... She was the strongest woman. She loved Jesus, she loved her family, and she just was such an inspiration to so many and loved by so many.”
Shortly after midnight on Aug. 30, Smith died at a local nursing home after a nearly three-week battle with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). She was 97.
Born in Kentucky in 1922, Smith lived in Kingsport before moving with her mother to Johnson City. She always aspired to go to college, and during a time when fewer women sought higher education, fought against gender norms to enroll in the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, paying her way by participating in pageants and receiving scholarships. During that time, she won the Miss Tennessee contest at her university, but couldn’t compete statewide because of World War II.
“She had a lot of ambition to make it through college, and to do that on her own was a really big deal,” Holland said.
Smith met Holland’s grandfather during high school. They fell in love, but he was called overseas to fight in World War II. After not hearing from him for months, Smith received word that he was missing in action. Holland said Smith assumed he was dead, but he eventually showed up on the doorstep of his parents’ house after spending time as a prisoner of war.
Smith and her husband raised, trained, boarded and showed horses at Millercrest Stables, a local business they started in the early 1960s, and Smith took a job at ETSU when her youngest child started school in 1965.
“My whole life, she’s valued education, especially higher education,” Holland said, “and especially women who are motivated and driven to give themselves a college education. ... She was very passionate about ETSU and getting people to college.”
An English major, Smith loved to read and write. She was also an avid gardener, relished brain teasers and puzzles and never missed “Jeopardy.”
After getting a divorce, Smith eventually married a man Holland described as Smith’s “true love” who passed away about 10 years ago. In 2018, Smith experienced a bad fall in her apartment, and her family moved her to Hillview Health Center in Elizabethton.
When COVID-19 made landfall in the U.S., nursing homes started locking down to protect residents. Holland said Smith’s family hadn’t been able to visit her in-person since around March.
“We’d come to her window and be able to wave to her when she ... could still talk to us and see us,” Holland said, “and then she kind of deteriorated over that time that they weren’t allowing visitors.”
Holland’s mom was able to talk to Smith over the phone, but Holland said phone calls were eventually stopped to prevent the spread of germs among residents. She said the family held its breath when they learned Smith had tested positive for the virus, hoping she wouldn’t suffer.
“We felt hopeless because nobody could be with her,” Holland said. “We couldn’t comfort her.”
Smith didn’t initially present symptoms, but started developing a fever and pains over a period of days.
Holland said staff at the nursing home were wonderful, and after calling to notify the family that Smith was in the late stages of the disease, pushed her bed to the window so the family could say goodbye.
Toby Williams, Smith’s caregiver at Hillview, said Smith was a sweet woman who never had a harsh word for anybody. She loved to get around and socialize with residents in the facility’s dayroom.
Williams said Smith was the kind of person who wanted to “get up and go,” but after contracting COVID-19 was confined to her bed, which took a toll on her.
“She wanted to help us take care of the other residents,” Williams said. “She wasn’t really worried about herself. She says, ‘Well, we’ve got to get up here and take care of these younguns.’”
Smith leaves behind three children, nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
“She’s been talking about being ready to go to heaven since she was 75,” Holland said with a laugh. “She knows she’s got family and her husband passed on before her, so she’s just been ready. ... As much as we were saddened to lose her, I’m happy for her because I know she’s pain-free and peaceful now.”