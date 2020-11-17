This is a developing story. Keep visiting JohnsonCityPress.com for updates.
ELIZABETHTON — An early morning drive-by shooting at a home near the Watauga River left a 9-year-old girl dead Tuesday.
The shooting happened about 5:45 a.m. 121 Blevins Road off Tenn. Highway 91 near the junction with West Elk Avenue.
Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford confirmed the girl's death later in the morning and said the investigation was continuing. He was expected to issue a news release shortly.
The Sheriff's Office also noted that the girl was taken to a local hospital, where she died.
The mobile was home riddled with bullets from one end to the other. Authorities had recovered shell casings from at least two weapons, a .243-calibre and a 9 mm gun.
Thomas Gray, public information officer for the sheriff’s department, said the investigation was taking place at the site of the shooting and no detailed information was yet available.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also was on the scene.