ROAN MOUNTAIN — One of the oldest and most scenic festivals in Northeast Tennessee takes place next weekend when the 74th Rhododendron Festival is held at Roan Mountain State Park.
The festival, which has been presented annually since 1947 features, live music and entertainment, arts and crafts, food and drink, and a chance to drive to the top of the mountain to view the spectacular bloom of the Catawba rhododendron in the naturally occurring Cloudland gardens. The event is always scheduled for the third week of June, which is the time when the rhododendron usually reach peak blooms at the gardens' elevation of 6,200 feet.
The festival was once held on top of the mountain, but is now held at the base in Roan Mountain State Park. Admission is free and and the festival takes place from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. daily on Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20.
The entertainment schedule for Saturday includes storytelling by Mike McKinney at 10 a.m.; the Trailblazer Cloggers at 11 a.m.; the Boss Family at noon; T.V. Barnett & The Roan Mountain Moonshiners at 1 p.m.; Scholarship awarded at 2 p.m.; Will Easter at 2:05 p.m.; Jim and Cheri Miller at 3 p.m.; Fiddling Leona and J.P. Mathes at 4 p.m.
The schedule for Sunday includes the Rock Creek Ramblers at noon; Dan Henderson Family at 1 p.m.; Art & Friends at 2 p.m.; Greater Glory at 3 p.m. and Tim and Sandra Hughes at 4 p.m.
More than 100 arts and crafts vendors and a variety of food vendors are scheduled to attend the festival.
The Roan Mountain Citizens Club will be selling cookbooks, souvenirs, cold drinks and bottled water. All proceeds will go to Roan Mountain community projects including schools and the volunteer fire department. A mini-auction will be held to raise money for the annual presentation of a scholarship to a student of Cloudland High School.