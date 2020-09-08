No inmates at Northeast complex showed symptoms
Sixty-seven inmates at Northeast Correctional Complex tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over the weekend, according to a spokesperson from the Tennessee Department of Correction.
The spokesman said there were 80 total active cases of COVID-19 at the facility — 74 inmates and six staff. None of the inmates have exhibited symptoms. NECX has the most active cases of the three prisons in the TDOC’s East Region, though Bledsoe County Correctional Complex has more total cases (614).
Before the positive tests, data from the Department of Correction showed NECX had seven active cases last Wednesday, with 18 recoveries and 10 people awaiting test results. At the time, 36 staff members had tested positive, of which 30 returned to work. Back in July, there was a small spike in cases at the facility that led to about a dozen cases.
On Sunday, Johnson County — where the main facility is located — reported 71 new cases, increasing its projected active case count by more than 188%. As of Monday, the county had 107 active cases.