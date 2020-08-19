Though she graduated from East Tennessee State University with a degree in English with a specialization in technical writing and communication specialization, Caroline Chinouth Hurt’s interest and experience in biology and healthcare led her to a long career in public health.
“Public Health became a perfect place to wed my interest and academic experience in biology and healthcare with a love of writing and have an opportunity to make a difference in optimal health for all and healthcare equity,” she said.
A native of Johnson City, Chinouth Hurt began her public health career in 1991 at the Northeast Regional Health Office as director of community services before becoming the director of the Carter and Johnson County Health Departments in 2002. Recently, the Press caught up with Chinouth Hurt via email to discuss her job and how the novel coronavirus pandemic has changed it.
What are the most rewarding and challenging parts of your job?
The most rewarding aspect of my job is when I see members of the public and our non-healthcare partners become more aware of and connected to the work public health does and the protection we strive to provide to the community. It is also rewarding to see big systemic changes take place such as enjoying public places where people are not smoking and seeing our local leaders purposefully thinking about opportunities where we can be physically active outdoors. One very challenging part of my job across a two-county district is ensuring that communication of new procedures and processes across our workforce is quick, is understood and that continual feedback can be gained and acted upon at local and regional levels. It is similarly challenging to identify and prioritize health issues, given the resources we possess, when there are so many important aspects of primary prevention and public health that equally impact and have an effect on our community’s overall health.
How much has your day-to-day work changed since the pandemic began?
Almost every aspect of my work has been changed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We continually learn about this virus and receive adjusted guidance based on that learning, sometimes multiple times per day. Communication with local government and school system officials and local employers has expanded to occur as needed, which certainly does not remain within traditional working hours. Our COVID-19 testing services have taken center stage including the myriad considerations involved in supply chain, equipment, physical sites, documentation, specimen management, reporting and coordination of the invaluable local government partners who have contributed critical assistance to make these efforts possible. Amidst these crucial efforts, our leadership has had to strategically plan for continued provision of excellent traditional public health services to our patients in new ways that provide the greatest amount of safety, such as car-side and telephonic service.
What’s been going through your mind as the counties you oversee began seeing such rapid spread of COVID-19?
As COVID-19 has been rapidly spreading in Carter and Johnson counties, I’m reminded of a statement made by our Commissioner of Health, Dr. Lisa Piercey, who said, “We’re all experiencing what we call quarantine fatigue, but I can guarantee you this virus is not getting tired.” This virus is opportunistic, and has taken advantage of any gatherings we have given it, regardless of the motivation of such gatherings and particularly if not everyone is observing the same level of attention toward mask usage, social distancing and frequent hand washing/sanitizing. And in such settings, once this virus is present, we are seeing its rapid travel across our communities and among our friends and families.
To you, what’s the most important part of your job?
The most important part of my job is acting with accountability and transparency — continually asking myself, “Is what I am deciding on or doing in the best interest of the patient? Does it uphold and advance the mission and purpose of my organization? Are the people I report to in my organization able to clearly discern my efforts and intentions? Am I clearly conveying, locally, how I am utilizing and managing the resources with which I have been entrusted?”
What would you like people to know about the work you and your team does at the health department?
It is hard to adequately put into words how blessed and fortunate I feel to work with the Carter and Johnson County Health Department teams. The people I work with at the local health departments and the regional health office truly care about our communities and want our communities to be healthy and well. We take seriously the care we provide to patients and do a lot of continuous education and training to be knowledgeable about the care we provide to our patients and community as a whole. The people I work with are so smart and dedicated to our communities. We work long, difficult hours and we do it while facing our own burdens and worries at home. We work in conditions that can be extremely challenging, but that does not ever cause us to quit in our provision of care and service to our community.