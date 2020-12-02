Keystone Development Inc., the Johnson City Housing Authority’s nonprofit development corporation, has received a $500,000 grant to help construct housing for people recovering from opioid addiction.
Members of the authority’s board and local leaders, including Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock and newly elected state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, broke ground on the six-unit, sober-living facility during a brief ceremony on Wednesday morning.
Crews will construct the new housing facility, called East Myrtle Court, at 505 Steel St. in Johnson City.
Johnson City Housing Authority Executive Director Richard McClain expects construction could start in a matter of weeks and will likely wrap up around the fall of 2021.
McClain said the housing at East Myrtle Court will consist of 750-square-foot, one-bedroom units that will be fully furnished with a washer, dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, etc.
“They’re premium space,” McClain said.
He said Frontier Health will help identify residents and conduct case management with the facility’s tenants to ensure they’re successful throughout the rehabilitation program.
The $500,000 grant to Keystone Development Inc. was awarded by the Tennessee Housing Development Agency through the Creating Homes Initiative — 2 program, which is designed to fund creative and innovative proposals that increase options for recovery housing for people addicted to opioids. Keystone Development will also provide more than $358,000 in matching funds for the project.
THDA operates the program in collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and has set aside $3 million for the initial 2020 round of grant funding. The maximum award is $500,000.
“Our governor has committed of course to helping our communities who are plagued by the opioid crisis,” Josh McKinney, real estate industry adviser for the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, said Wednesday, “and this development is a really exciting effort that is going to meaningfully expand safe, sound affordable housing opportunities for some of our most at-risk individuals and we’re just very proud to be a part of it.”
Leaders hope the new sober-living facility will make the transition easier for people who are attempting to recover from opioid addiction. Unstable housing is one factor that can lead to a relapse.
In 2018, 1,307 Tennesseans died from drug overdoses involving opioids, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. In that same year, providers in Tennessee wrote 81.8 opioid prescriptions for every 100 people, which was the third-highest prescribing rate in the country.
“Washington County and Johnson City have been battling opioid addiction for some time,” state Rep. Tim Hicks, who was elected in November to serve the 6th District, said in a press release. “In recovering from addiction, there is nothing as important as sober living. I am excited to see new facilities being located in Johnson City, and I look forward to seeing the benefits that they bring to the community.”