UNICOI — The weekend after he graduated from East Tennessee State University with his master’s degree, Eli Bare joined the town of Unicoi Police Department.
Bare, who came to Unicoi in May 2020, serves as both a patrol officer and as the department’s public information officer. In that role, Bare handles all the communication from the department.
But Bare isn’t just a police officer.
When the town’s director of communications position needed filling, Bare stepped in as the interim director. The town officially hired him for the position in September.
Bare currently splits his full-time position with the town between the police department and communications department, both of which allow him to do a lot of what he says he loves — connecting with people.
What attracted you
to the town of Unicoi?
“I spoke with multiple police departments in the area based on their need for a public information officer. Chief Slagle was very kind and once I met with the members of the department it truly felt like a family.”
How did you come to serve
the town both as an officer and
as the communications director?
“My educational background is in both law enforcement and communications. I just happened to be in the right place at the right time. I am currently getting my doctorate from Liberty University, and my experience serving as a law enforcement officer and a communications director fall in line with my research covering media communications and child predators.”
What exactly does being the
communications director for the town of Unicoi entail?
“I handle levels of communication between the town and the public. This covers all streams of media and communications, including written, verbal and digital.”
What are some of the
biggest challenges you’ve faced while juggling
both of your positions?
“One of the challenges is that I feel as if I need to be everywhere at once. I receive a wonderful amount of help from members of each department as well as (town of Unicoi Recreation Aide) Trish Bennett. She has been with the town for a while and really helped with the transition process from the previous director to myself.”
What are some of your
favorite parts about both jobs?
“I honestly have really enjoyed working with the town in so many ways. Through the police department I get to serve the community in many ways and that is truly the most rewarding thing to me. I meet some people on possibly the worst day of their life. All I can do is try to have a beneficial impact on them, and it really makes it all worth it.”
“While working at UPD, I have met so many members of the town and the community that now as the communications director I have a closer relationship with business owners and citizens which makes my job so much easier. What I enjoy the most about working in that role is how I get to connect with people all day. It is usually on good terms but sometimes someone may have an issue and it is very rewarding to be able to help them resolve those issues.”
