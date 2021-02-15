The Johnson City Press welcomed a new member to its reporting staff on Monday.
Originally from Haysi, Virginia, Kayla Hackney is a senior at East Tennessee State University studying journalism and minoring in creative writing.
Hackney writes poetry in her spare time and frequently binge-watches “Star Trek.”
How did you get interested in journalism?
I was actually a media and communications major at ETSU focusing in public relations, and someone told me I should apply to write for the East Tennessean since I liked writing, and I got hired and fell in love with it. I changed my major at the end of my sophomore year and haven’t looked back.
What drew you to the job at the Johnson City Press?
I knew I wanted to work at a newspaper or a print publication after college, and I also knew I wanted to stay somewhere in Appalachia after graduating. I have really fallen in love with Johnson City, so when I found out there was a job opening at the Johnson City Press I jumped at the opportunity to do what I love where I love doing it.
What are you passionate about?
I am really passionate about writing, but also about people. I love getting to know people and telling their stories. I know it sounds cliche, but it’s true!
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
My dad tells me all the time that “you meet all kinds of people in the world.” That’s his way of saying that there are a lot of people I won’t agree with, but it’s really important to try to see things from their perspective and understand where they are coming from. That’s gotten me a long way!
What can readers expect to see you covering in the paper?
I’m excited to say I’m going to be working on features! Like I said, I’m passionate about meeting people and telling their stories and getting to know the community. I’ll also be covering government in Unicoi County.