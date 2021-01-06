Newly appointed mayor Joe Wise believes Johnson City's New Year's resolution should be to place a priority on pandemic recovery, both physically and fiscally.
"The city’s main role should be serving as a consistent and reliable partner to city residents and businesses." Wise said.
Every two years, the five members of the City Commission choose a new mayor and vice mayor.
Alongside newcomer Aaron Murphy, Wise and incumbent commissioner Todd Fowler were re-elected to the commission in November. Wise was appointed to role of mayor on Dec. 17 and Fowler to the role of vice mayor.
The Johnson City Press recently asked Wise about his plans as mayor and the role of the position.
In your interpretation, what are the primary responsibilities of the city's mayor?
The mayor is the ceremonial head of the board of commissioners, with no greater authority than the other four commissioners. He or she has the added responsibility of presiding over meetings and acting as the primary city representative at public functions.
How does it feel to assume that role and what attracted you to it?
First and foremost, regardless of title, what I am attracted to is serving our community. Making it better by working to ensure that all residents may live healthy and productive lives. To know that our citizenry has entrusted me to do that — and that my colleagues entrust me to represent our board — is certainly an honor.
How do you expect to guide city policy in that role?
Again, because mayor has no more authority than any other commissioner, that will be a collective effort. I certainly plan to facilitate and support productive conversation and decision making in our meetings.
We will continue our efforts to ensure city policies support the commission’s strategic plan and its four areas of focus which include:
• Economic vitality.
• Quality of place.
• Future ready infrastructure.
• Excellence in city government.
What are some lessons you've learned watching other people serve as city mayor?
I have had an opportunity to serve on the City Commission with three city mayors. They each approached the role in different but positive ways. They recognized a need for vision and a commitment to pursue that vision with passion. They have demonstrated the value of thorough preparation and passionate execution, which I hope to follow.
What should Johnson City's New Year's resolution be?
To place a priority on pandemic recovery, both physically and fiscally. The city’s main role should be serving as a consistent and reliable partner to city residents and businesses. The last year has been particularly challenging in many ways. There is much to do, and together we can turn the corner.