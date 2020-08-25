From his vantage as a Johnson City real estate broker and board chairman for the Johnson City/Washington County Boys & Girls Club, Bob Sampson is witnessing two very distinct impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like many things related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the recent boom in the housing market and the complete upending of how the city’s longest-serving after-school program helping kids and families were both unexpected.
Sampson began his real estate career when most folks his age were beginning their retirement. He spent most of his working years in manufacturing as an corporate marketing manager with Raytheon, Texas Instruments, Siemens and a couple of other prominent manufacturers. Volunteering and serving on the boards of various community organizations is something he says he has always done.
He a member of the Rotary Club which works with numerous local nonprofits. And for now, Sampson has no plans of discontinuing any of his commitments.
“Everybody says they are going to retire and go fishing and do this and do that,” Sampson said. “I don’t think people really do that. They may do it for a few months and then they’re bored. Quite a few people retire and they die within five years. I don’t plan to do that.
“Everybody needs to be involved in their community. People need to take a little time and see what’s going on in your community. There’s a lot going on, especially in nonprofits.”
Why real estate?“Affordable housing, that’s why I got into real estate. I had worked with Good Samaritan Ministries forever and the goal there was always to get them into good housing first and then later get them into affordable housing. I worked with Bob Garret (at Fairview Housing) ... Then I worked with Eastern Eight (Community Development Corporation) and started Eastern Eight’s real estate company. Affordability, or what they can afford, may not be anything unless they get help. And there’s a lot of help out there, a lot of programs that can help, a lot of Tennessee Housing and Development Agency programs.
What has happened in the local housing market, post COVID?“In real estate, you are trained to look for what is called the shift, any shift that may be coming to the market. We’re in the shift now but it’s not the shift that was expected. The issue we have is there is not enough inventory, not enough houses, which pushes the cost up. That’s good for sellers but not for buyers because it pushes houses out of their buying range, out of their affordability. Everybody in real estate took a big hit in 2008 and there was a lot of fear that would happen again this time. But it hasn’t happened. The market stayed strong and it’s still strong.
How has the pandemic impacted the Boys & Girls Club?
“When school is in, our kids are there after school from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. or whenever parents pick them up. Now we have them all day, from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Right now we have about 50 kids where normally we have space for 200 kids.
“Since they went (to) virtual (learning), we tried to take essential workers’ kids first, single parents and two parents who are both working and can’t work when the kids are out of school.
“Normally we feed them an afternoon snack. Now we’re feeding them two meals a day. And we’ve had to ask city schools to help us with the food because not all of these kids get to have breakfast.
“We help them with their homework, always, but now we’re helping them with virtual learning and we have had teachers come in to help us with that. And most of it has been with community supplied school supplies.
“We’ve increased our staff to do one-on-one tutoring. And we’ll spend about $18,000 to increase our internet bandwidth. That’s the issue everyone’s got right now.
“We’ve put in for the CARES Act to do upgrades to our building, to improve our air circulation for COVID prevention, and we’ll spend about $50,000 for that.
“But we’ve got a great staff. And, number one, it’s’ all about the kids we help. Robyn (Curmley, the club’s executive director) has grabbed it. She has a plan. And it’s not a matter of if we can do it, but how we are going to do it.”