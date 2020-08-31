With the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life season arriving in the midst of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a conversation with Jessica Poff, the ACS’s community development manager for Northeast Tennesse answered several crucial questions
How is the ACS being impacted by the pandemic?
“It’s been a very hard hit for the ACS. Our donations are down significantly and for the first time in history, we’re looking at a 50 percent decline in funding for cancer research in 2021. We’re down about $200 million for research and services.”
“Far beyond fundraising one of the hardest things we’ve seen is treatments and screenings being delayed. That means people will be diagnosed at a later point when it’s more difficult to treat. When you think about that it is heartbreaking.”
How is Relay for Life being impacted?
“Traditionally our Relay events are community festivals that involve getting people together, celebrating together and fundraising. We just can’t do that this year and maybe longer. Usually by this time of year, we’ve had dozens of events.
“It’s hit everyone. A lot of our volunteers have been furloughed or laid off. And a lot of our staff have been laid off or furloughed also. ”
How is the ACS and Relay for Life adapting?
“What I have seen personally, a lot of good things have come of it. Communities and volunteers are finding other ways to help lend a hand to patients. They’re delivering food. They’re taking patients to treatment.”
For Relay, Poff said, “A lot of it will be virtual. In Northeast Tennessee, we’ve taken the best parts of Relay and made it accessible. We have drive-thru luminary ceremonies coming up where counties and cities have found places where we can set out our luminary bags and all the people can drive through to view the bags or stop and get out of their car and place a bag or look at a bag.
Relay is also a celebration. We celebrate our survivors with survivors laps. But because of what cancer does to immunity, we can’t do that. So instead, everyone will be celebrating in their cars and we will have drive-thru survivor laps.
Our teams are also doing a lot of other things. They’re doing online auctions and photo contests online. They’ve had baked goods and care packages you can order. In Erwin, there is a flock of pink flamingos going around yard to yard. At Easter, a group would come and hide Easter eggs in your yard so you could come home and hunt Easter eggs. I am so proud of our teams for everything they are doing and so thankful for them.”
How can the community help?
“Our fundraising hasn’t stopped. Research has to be funded. We’re happy to see all the counties have luminary bags that can be purchased and all the survivors can come out to be celebrated. We’re hoping that more volunteers will want to come out and be part of something bigger than themselves. We definitely need more volunteers and we will need more Road to Recovery drivers when we can restart that. They can help us with websites, fundraising and awareness. All they have to do is reach out to me at jessica.poff@cancer.org.
How has the pandemic impacted you personally?
“It’s been unexpected and scary in a lot of ways. I think all of us have seen that. But I think we have also enjoyed this chance to slow down a little bit and focus on the most important things we want to do in our community. In my case, that’s spreading hope to people diagnosed with cancer and letting them know they are not alone. The ACS is there 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.”