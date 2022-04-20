A teen-centered organization will bring professional football player Tim Tebow to Johnson City next month to deliver a message of inspiration the group hopes will counter the depression and anxiety that has been on the rise among America's young people.
Over the past several months, the lives of seven students in the region have been lost to suicide, with countless more suicide attempts among teenagers.
The Centers for Disease Control said that before the arrival of COVID-19, in 2019, an average of nearly 36.7% of high school students reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness. Last year, that jumped to 44.2%.
“Over the past two years, a spirit of depression, anxiety, defeat and death seems to have saturated our youth,” T.R. Dunn, founder of 4ThirTEEN, said in a press release. “Mental health, particularly among teens, has become something that people all over the world have had to learn to acknowledge and seek support to cope with life’s challenges. We cannot just sit back and allow this to continue without trying to reach those hurting and present them with a message of hope.”
4ThirTEEN, a ministry of Summit Leadership, will host a community event May 15 at Freedom Hall Civic Center to counter the despair that is claiming our youth.
“There is HOPE” will feature a message of inspiration from keynote speaker Tebow, author, Heisman Trophy winner, two-time NCAA National Football Champion and National Football League athlete.
4ThirTEEN, an organization created for teens and led by a teen advisory board, provides support to youth ages 13 to 21 through principles of faith, fortitude, family, and fun. The name is derived from Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ that strengthens me.”
“We want any teen feeling hopeless to know they are not alone,” Dunn said. “There are hundreds of peers who are going through this season of life alongside them. There are countless mentors, pastors, advisers, counselors who love them and are here to help them, talk with them, love on them right where they are in life. No one is walking this path alone.”
The “There is HOPE” event will begin with games, music, and door prizes at 5 p.m. followed by Tebow’s program 6 p.m. Tickets are available for $10 April 18-30 using the promo code “4ThirTEEN.”
Beginning May 1, tickets will remain $10 each for students and increase to $50 each for those 26 and older. Group sales (more than 8 tickets) and schools are encouraged to call 321-482-2922 or email kim@summitlife.org to purchase group tickets.