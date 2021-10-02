Festival-goers enjoyed the successful return of the annual Unicoi County Apple Festival as it wrapped up on Saturday.
Visitors crowded the streets to look for unusual items, seek treasures and, of course, hunt for the perfect apple.
The Unicoi County Apple Festival packs the streets of downtown Erwin with more than 300 vendors and 100,000 visitors on the first Friday and Saturday of October each year, but was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP.