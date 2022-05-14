ELIZABETHTON — “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” will debut its 43rd season in just three weeks.
The first performance of Tennessee’s official outdoor drama will be June 3 at 8 p.m. at the amphitheater beside the recreated Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. The performances will take place every weekend in June, beginning at 8 p.m.
The drama presents nationally significant events that took place during the late 18th century in the very area where the play is being performed.
“Liberty!” also gives insight to the some of the names people see on many local street signs and other area designations.
For example, one of the leaders in the play is John Sevier, who went on to become the first governor of Tennessee. And the woman who legend says Sevier helped climb over the stockade at the start of the Cherokee attack was Bonnie Kate Sorrell, who became Tennessee’s first first lady.
The play also presents John Carter and his son, Landon, both of whom are reflected in the full name of the Carter Mansion, the oldest frame house in the state. It is preserved by Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park and Friends of Sycamore Shoals.
Carter County. where Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is located, is named in honor of Landon, and Elizabethton is named after his wife, Elizabeth McLin Carter.
Another heroine in the play is Mary Patton, who learned the art of manufacturing gunpowder from her father. She provided the Overmountain Men with a minimum of 500 pounds of gunpowder for the march to Kings Mountain.
The first of the historical events portrayed in the drama helped shape the future of a nation that had not yet been born.
The Watauga Association was formed 250 years ago in the spring of 1772. The event was recognized by such significant writers as Theodore Roosevelt, who said the men who formed it were “the first men of American birth to establish a free and independent community on the continent.”
Virginia Governor Dunmore had a different opinion: He called it a “dangerous example” to form a government “distinct from and independent of his majesty’s authority.”
The Watauga Association was organized at the point on the Doe River where the Covered Bridge would one day cross, a few miles from Sycamore Shoals. The remaining events took place along the Watauga River at Sycamore Shoals, where the play is being presented.
In 1775, the Treaty of Sycamore Shoals took place, where Judge Richard Henderson and other land speculators purchased 20 million acres of land from the Cherokee. This negotiation sparked a series of Cherokee attacks on the pioneers of the the Watauga and surrounding settlements a year later.
“Liberty!” is set in front of a full-scale replica of Fort Watauga, which was where the settlers took refuge during the attacks by a faction of the Cherokee, led by Chief Dragging Canoe, who opposed the land sale. Ultimately, the settlement was successful in staving off the attack and siege.
Sycamore Shoals also served as the gathering place for the Overmountain Men, who were an essential part of a broader militia that defeated Maj. Patrick Ferguson and his force of loyalists at the Battle of Kings Mountain in 1780. That event is often noted as a major turning point of the American Revolution.
“Liberty!” showcases those important days of early American history and demonstrates the life of pioneers in a frontier settlement.
“Liberty!” runs June 3-4, June 10-11, June 16-18, and June 23-25.
General admission tickets range from free for children 5 and under; $8 for students 6-17; $14 for seniors 55 and up; and $19 for adults; $10 for members of Friends of Sycamore Shoals, for veterans and first responders.
Performances begin nightly at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Concession stand opens at 7 p.m. Pre-performance activities start at 7:45 p.m.
Online tickets sales are available at www.TheLibertyDrama.com, or tickets can be purchased at the door until all seats are sold.