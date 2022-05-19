ELIZABETHTON — More than 150 living history reenactors will be busy this weekend at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park for the 27th Annual Siege at Fort Watauga. The reenacts will be reenacting the late 18th century frontiersmen who settled this area and also British and Cherokees, who were key parts of the events that took placed in June 1776 that culminated in the attack on frontier settlements on the Nolichucky, Watauga and Holston river valleys.
Admission to the annual event is free and everyone is welcome to watch the battles and hear the rattle of muskets and the crack of rifles. The park is located at 1651 W. Elk Ave.
The annual observance will take place at the park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. The highlight of each day will be the siege of the recreated fort by the Cherokee as the frontier militia hold their positions on the fort’s stockade. Those attack will take place at 1:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. But there is plenty more to see around the park, thanks to the attention to historical accuracy by the reenactors and others. There is plenty to see and learn throughout the day at the fort, the militia camp, the British camp and Cherokee camp. The scenes will show not only the emergency of the siege, but also the routine daily life on the frontier.
Several Revolutionary War living history units will be in attendance and will make the 18th century come to lie during the weekend. Units included the 2nd Regiment of South Carolina Continental Line, the South Carolina Rangers, and Musgrove’s Mill Militia, all based in South Carolina. British units will include the 71st Highland Regiment, the British Legion, and the Southern Indian Department. The host unit is the Washington County Regiment of North Carolina Militia, based at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. There will also be military music provided by the Watauga Valley Fife & Drum Corps. Numerous individuals will participate in the event portraying many 18th century walks of life, including Cherokees, backcountry hunters, farmers, housewives, commoners and gentry.
There is even an opportunity for visitors to transact business with 18th century frontier merchants, selling period wares in “Suttler’s Row” There will be several vendors offering a myriad of 18th century reproductions, including clothing, weaponry, replica housewares and military equipment. Vendors this year include Ft. Vause Outfitters, specializing in finished leather goods, Walnut Hill Embellishments, showcasing 18th century reproductions and historically inquired jewelry. Trader Bob will be offering a wide selection of hides and pelts. Charles Carter Knives features an array of reproductions blades and knife work. Old Goat Trader offers vintage and repurposed items.
Returning this year will be the auction of 18th century reproductions and colonial inspired goods at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The auction is always an entertaining event and has become quite popular with reenactors and members of the public. All proceeds from the auction go directly to offset the cost of producing the Siege of Fort Watauga event.
The schedule for the siege is as follows:
Saturday, May 21:
10 a.m.: Militia muster and posting of the colors (Fort Watauga);
10:30 a.m.: Salute to the women Watauga (Sons of the American Revolution at the amphitheater);
11 a.m.: Chickamauga or Cherokee: was it a choice? (Mark Ledford at the native camp);
11:30 a.m.: “Our Daily Bread”, baking in the earthen oven, (David Simerly at Fort Watauga Bread Oven);
Noon: Cherokee cooking (Sherry Finchum at the native camp);
12:30 p.m.: A warrior’s preparations (Malaciah Taylor at the Souther Indian Department camp);
1:30 p.m.: Battle reenactment: “Siege of Fort Watauga, part 1 and Revolutionary War tactical demonstration (move to spectator viewing area 15 minutes prior to battle);
2:30 p.m.: Kid’s militia drill (Talbot’s Meadow);
3 p.m.: Auction (Visitors Center Gathering Room);
4 p.m.: Event closes for the day.
Sunday, May 22
10 a.m. Event opens;
10:30 a.m. Militia muster and inspection (Fort Watauga);
11 a.m.: 18th century worship service (Fort Watauga);
11:30 a.m. Chickamauga or Cherokee: was it a choice? (Mark Ledford at the native camp);
Noon: Cherokee cooking (Sherry Finchum at the native camp);
12:30 p.m.: “Our Daily Bread” baking in the earthen oven, (David Simply at Fort Watauga Bread Oven);
1:30 p.m: Battle reenactment: “Siege at Fort Watauga, part 2 and Revolutionary War tactical demonstration (move to spectator viewing area 15 minutes prior to battle);
2:30 p.m.: A warrior’s preparations (Malaciah Taylor at the Souther Indian Department camp);
3 p.m.: Kid’s militia drill (Talbot’s Meadow);
3:30 p.m.: Retiring the colors (Fort Watauga);
4 p.m.: Event ends.