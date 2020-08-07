Northeast Tennessee reported a near-record number of new novel coronavirus infections on Friday with 221, just 10 shy of the 231 new cases reported on July 31. Friday’s new cases also push the total number of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee past 4,000.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 221 new cases Wednesday in the upper eight counties for a total of 4,004.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks: Carter 29.26, Greene 20.58, Hancock 28.17, Hawkins 32.70, Johnson 80.73, Sullivan 18.36, Unicoi 28.79 and Washington 34.40.
- 35 total deaths in the upper eight counties. There was one new death reported in Carter County on Friday.
- 28 new recoveries for a total of 1,433.
- 2,536 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 24, Greene 29, Hancock 1, Hawkins 19, Johnson 33, Sullivan 38, Unicoi 8, Washington 69.
- Active cases by county: Carter 370, Greene 295, Hancock 55, Hawkins 325, Johnson 216, Sullivan 320, Unicoi 91, Washington 864.
Data analysis
Northeast Tennessee nearly set a record for new infections on Friday, though it did set a record for the largest single-day increase in active cases with 192.
As of Friday, there were 2,536 active cases in Northeast Tennessee — a number that’s risen for 38 straight days. Washington County has more than a third of the active cases in the region, with 864 after seeing 69 new cases on Friday. The last decrease in active cases regionwide was on June 30, though Washington County reported a one case decrease on Thursday.
Sullivan County saw its active cases rise again after appearing to be on the decline earlier in the week. The county has the fourth-most active cases, despite being the region’s most populous. That could be due to the number of tests being performed, which lags behind Washington County’s total number of tests by more than 2,500. Carter, Greene, Hawkins and Johnson also saw double-digit growth in active cases Friday.
Johnson County continues its rapid increase, with its active cases nearly tripling since the beginning of the month. As of Friday, the county has 216 active cases, and 258 total cases.
Carter County reported one more death on Friday, bringing its total to six. This week has seen nine Northeast Tennesseans die from COVID-19, the second-deadliest week of the pandemic. Last week there were 11 fatalities.
There were 28 new recoveries reported Friday, pushing the region’s total to 1,448.
Testing was back to the level seen in previous weeks, with 1,695 new tests reported Friday. The positive test rate was 14.5% for the second-straight day.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 inpatients on Friday, with 95 COVID-19 inpatients. There were 20 patients under investigation, along with 24 patients in intensive care and 15 on ventilators.
The number of new hospitalizations fell sharply on Friday after back-to-back days with double-digit hospitalizations in the region. Only one new hospitalization was reported in Northeast Tennessee, reported in Greene County. There have been 54 hospitalizations this month, and 43 this week. If the region hits its weekly average in the next two days, a record number of hospitalizations could be seen this week.
Cases among school-aged children
There were 33 new cases reported among school-aged children on Friday, which is the most recorded in a single day. Greene County saw the most new cases with 11.
Other counties reporting new cases were: Carter (one), Hawkins (three), Johnson (six), Sullivan (three) and Washington (nine). There have been more than 400 cases in the 5-18 age group in Northeast Tennessee.
Mountain Home VA
There are 241 confirmed cases of COVID-19 attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home, with 92 active cases and 142 recoveries. There have been seven fatalities.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.
These sites are open Monday through Friday.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 2,432 new cases for a total of 118,782 since tracking began in March. 117,087 confirmed and 1,695 probable.
- 20 new deaths reported for a total of 1,206.
- 81 new hospitalizations for a total of 5,190 over the course of the pandemic. As of Aug. 6, there were 1,082 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 324 more listed as pending.
- 26,695 new tests for a total of 1.66 million.
- 1,799 new recoveries for a total of 79,357.
Analysis
With 20 new deaths reported Friday, the state has now seen a record number of deaths in a single week. The 139 total reported since Saturday tops the previous seven-day record of 126 recorded between July 19-25.
The total number of active cases in the state increased again on Friday after days of decline. Despite the increases, that number has held steady between 37,000-40,000 active cases since July 26. The total number of active cases reported on Wednesday was 38,219.
The state saw more than 2,000 new cases for the second straight day after four days without hitting that total. The number of new average cases is still down this week compared to last, but it has risen significantly in the last two days. Testing hit a weekly high on Friday, though the weekly average remains down from recent weeks.