Marvin's Chapel United Methodist Church, 1882 Old Boones Creek Road, Johnson City: We will return to in-person worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. As always we encourage social distancing and masks. Online worship on the Marvin's Chapel Facebook page will be available for those who are not able to or are uncomfortable in attending at this time. Information, call 423-753-8821.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: We will conduct worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday with the sermon topic "Undivided Devotion." Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via the Facebook page and the church website. Sunday School and Bible study will be held at 9:15 a.m. The Ladies Bible Study Group will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall. The Catechism Class will meet on Wednesday at 7 p.m. This will also be livestreamed.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: We will hold two in-person services this Sunday, at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Please join us as the Rev. Andy Wyatt gives a sermon titled “The Rejected Son,” from Mark 11:27-12:12. You may also join us online at our website, https://www.wpcjc.org/.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The Sunday 11 a.m. sermon is titled “A New and Living Way” as the series of messages from Hebrews continues. Presently, services may be viewed online on Clark Street’s Facebook page or YouTube. In-person services are tentatively scheduled to resume at 11 a.m. on Feb 7. The Thursday 11 a.m. Bible study will resume on Feb. 11.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. Sunday at 11 a.m., Amber Athon will preach a sermon on Jonah 3:1-5, 10 and 1 Corinthians 7:29-31. Youth and Adult Forums, Wednesday Meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We will continue services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Dr. W. Edward Fine will bring the message “The Long-Suffering Church,” from Revelation 2:8-11. Dr. Robert Wetzel will lead the Communion and offering meditations. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the scripture reading. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton, near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department: The Randy and Darlene Hardin Family will provide special music during the 11 a.m. worship service followed by a message from Pastor Rev. Nick Colbaugh. In addition to attending the services, other options include livestreaming at www.nlfwbchurch.com and on 93.3 FM radio for vehicles parked at the church.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Worship with us online as our in-person gatherings remain suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pastor Jodie Ihfe's sermon will be "Go Away from Me, Lord" for the 10:30 a.m. livestreamed service as the series from the Gospel of Luke continues. You may worship with us at a later time on Facebook, YouTube, or at 1stchurchjc.org. Saturday's Community Mission food distribution will occur at 10 a.m. at the Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St. COVID-19 precautions will be followed.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “He Touched Me,” a hymn written by Bill Gaither, is the subject of the message by Pastor Hobbie McCreary as he continues the series “Hymns that Proclaim Him.” Scripture will be from Matthew 8:1-4.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Avenue, Johnson City: We will meet in our spacious auditorium and balcony for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The preparation for worship music will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday's message by Dr. Wayne Emery is from the Gospel of Matthew 8:5-13 and features the topic "Whom Do You Trust?" Participants are encouraged to wear masks.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Join us at the 11 a.m. worship service for the sermon “Sovereign Grace,” from Jonah 3:1-10. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. We look forward to worshipping with you. Visit us online at faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: We offer ian ndoor and outdoor service every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Powers. Once COVID-19 passes we will resume a fuller schedule. Everyone is welcome and we ask that you wear a mask.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Power Of Positive Thinking” is the message for the 11 a.m. worship service from Philippians 4:1-8. Special music will be provided by Mila Laughlin. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be at 11:15 a.m. We will not have Sunday evening or Wednesday services. Watch our morning worship service and the Wednesday service on Facebook Live. Nursery provided for Sunday school and the morning worship service. Everyone welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City: On this 3rd Sunday after Epiphany we will offer one service online (livestreamed) at 10 a.m. Visit our website at oslc.church and first click on the bulletin icon and download so you can follow the service. Next, click on the worship icon and follow our service. Sunday's sermon is titled "Following Jesus" and is based on Mark 1:14-20. A children's sermon is also included. Information, visit oslc.church.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: Sunday's message will be "The Lowest Difficulty Setting," by the Rev. Jeff Briere. It’s an examination of white privilege through the game, "Real Life." Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God's word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you this Sunday.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: During our renovation project we will meet the Family Life Center for all services. In-person Sunday services will be held 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. David Fox will be the special speaker. All services and Sunday School will be available online also. Buses will not run. Informaiton, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the Sunday morning service.
Special Events:
Johnson City Church Giveaway: Lots of free winter clothes Saturday morning, Jan. 23, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event will be held at at 2221 N. Greenwood Drive beside Full Gospel Holiness Church.