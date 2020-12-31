When the clock struck midnight, 2020 left a wake of destruction in its path in more than one way.
Here are some of the high-profile local public safety stories in chronological order from 2020:
April 12: Adam Joseph Decker, 34, told investigators that a 9 mm weapon he was holding went off accidentally while he and Kristi Breland were cooking dinner on Easter Sunday. Decker told 911 dispatchers he had accidentally shot his live-in girlfriend at 107 M Coffey Lane, located in southern Washington County just below the Nolichucky River near Erwin. Deputies arrived to find Breland, 30, dead in the kitchen and Decker in the dining room. The couple had friends over earlier in the day for some target shooting. After the friends left, the couple went back into their residence and got into an alcohol-fueled argument, authorities said. Decker told police he decided to go to bed and when he picked up his pistol, it went off.
June 8: An 86-year-old man was killed by a shotgun blast in a home near Jonesborough. The man’s stepson, Greg Carver, 43, 2020 Berry Court, Jonesborough, was sleeping inside the bedroom with a loaded shotgun. Investigators said Carver shot Raymond Webb when the older man stepped into the bedroom. Webb’s wife told officers that her husband was having trouble with his phone and went to Carver’s bedroom for help. Carver claimed that Webb shot himself. Carver told officers he slept with the gun because there were rats in the house and he intended to shoot them. Carver said that prior to lying down, he drank a half-quart of moonshine and was awakened by the shotgun going off. Officers said Carver was on several medications that had a warning to not drink alcohol.
Aug 15: Although no body had been found, Johnson County investigators charged a Butler man with killing his roommate. David Lee Albright was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and additional charges. On Aug. 7, a missing person report was filed with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for 67-year-old Allen Boy McGee, 357 Norman Dugger Road, Butler. During the course of an investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators determined that Albright, McGee’s landlord and roommate was responsible for his disappearance.
Nov 17: Three men were charged in a drive-by shooting in Carter County that killed a young girl sleeping on her family’s couch. Zachary Scott Scalf, 20, Jediah Shane Glover, 20, and Jason Bryan Barber II, 18, were each charged with first-degree murder, eight counts of reckless endangerment/aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and possession of a firearm or antique firearm in the commission of a felony within days of the Nov. 17 shooting. The shooting occurred at 121 Blevins Road at 5:30 a.m., with 21 shots fired into the home, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. One of the rounds struck 10-year-old Lillyhana Davis in the head as she was sleeping on a couch. According to the sheriff’s department affidavit, Barber said the Nov. 17 shooting was planned and carried out as revenge for a Halloween shooting incident and that he had been driving while Glover and Scalf had been shooting.
Dec. 15: A 19-month-old girl found dead after her parents called 911 because she was unresponsive weighed only 12 pounds when she died in February, according to court documents. Samiah Crater’s parents — Sapora D. Walton, 20, and Jeremiah T. Crater, 22, both of 293 Austin Springs Road — were arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse/neglect. Samiah had been in Department of Children’s Services custody between August 2018 and October 2019. When she was returned to her parents, records showed Samiah “was in good health,” Johnson City Police Investigator Joe Jaynes wrote in the affidavits. Washington County/Johnson City EMS personnel responded to 310 E. Chestnut St. on Feb. 21 to a call believed to be a medical situation because Samiah was unresponsive. Paramedics soon discovered the child had signs of abuse. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Walton and Crater couldn’t explain the child’s injuries and told police there she had no known health issues.
Dec. 15: A Washington County murder suspect violently killed himself during a police chase in another county after a failed attempt by an acquaintance to buy him getaway supplies. Ralph Eugene Davenport, 480 Ford Creek Road, Apt. 8, Gray, was suspected of killing Leslie Dawn Belt, 43. Washington County Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen said while investigators were interviewing the acquaintance on Dec. 17, Kingsport officers found the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but Davenport would not pull over. “He actually put his head out the window and shot himself in the head,” Laitinen said. The vehicle then ran off the road and slammed into a tree.
Other stories from the justice system:
Jan. 29:
The owner and a trainer of K9 Off Leash Training were charged with animal cruelty after the starvation death of a dog in the trainer’s care.
Charges against the owner, Randi LaFerney were dismissed, but the case against the trainer, Andrew “Andy” Hunigan, 28, 1 Gatewood Drive, Johnson City, remained in place. Hunigan had possession of the dog for a two-week stay-and-train when it died.
The dog reportedly lost half its body weight after being at the training facility for five weeks. Hunigan reportedly told the dog’s owners that he believed Dallas had strangled himself trying to escape his crate, and that it wasn’t the dog’s emaciated condition that led to its death.
Based on some findings of a necropsy, the dog was apparently deprived of food and water.
April 30: The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man after a shooting in the 900 block of Tennessee Highway 67. Marlin Wayne Thomas was charged with attempted second-degree murder after being accused of shooting a man with a .410 shotgun. The arrest warrant alleged that the man was mowing a lawn when Thomas shot him twice. The injured man then ran up the road for a short distance before collapsing in the roadway. The sheriff’s department said Thomas then went a short distance behind his house and stood behind a tree. Deputy Bradley Sexton shot him with a Taser, which the department said struck Thomas and caused him to drop the shotgun.
July 27: A Jonesborough shooting victim told deputies her kidnapper held a gun to her head, bound her with tape and forced her into a vehicle before he shot her twice as she tried to escape, according to a court document. “They’ll never find your body,” the woman said that Rodney D. Bennett told her as he drove her from his home on Tavern Hill Road. Bennett, 58, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping. Bennett crashed the vehicle near Ingles on West Jackson Boulevard about 4:25 p.m. that day with the woman inside. Both were hospitalized. The victim had gunshot wounds to her neck and head. She told deputies Bennett asked her to come to his home at 546 Tavern Hill to help him put up a dog. She told investigators that when she went to the residence, Bennett pulled her inside and held a gun to her head. He bound her with tape and forced her into the vehicle at gunpoint. She also told deputies she tried multiple times to escape the moving vehicle and after the final attempt, Bennett shot her in the head and again in the neck. She then struggled with Bennett while the vehicle was moving, causing it to crash and overturn.
Aug. 3:
The state recalled a motion to seek the death penalty against Chad Anthony Benfield, 46, who was charged in the murder of his neighbor, 89-year-old Mary Nolen in July 2017. Nolen was found by her daughter and granddaughter badly injured at her Stoney Creek home on July 14, 2017. Nolen was transported to Johnson City Medical Center, where she died on July 26, 2017. According to the autopsy report, injuries were discovered to her skull and brain that indicated blunt force trauma consistent with injuries suffered during a physical assault. Additionally, bruising was still evident and present on the tops of both of Nolen’s forearms, along with contusions to her face, scalp, chin and neck.
Sept. 13: Jared Benjamin Lafer, 27, 147 Rockdale Road, Bakersville, North Carolina, was charged with aggravated assault, a class B felony that carries 8-12 years, after he knocked a man down and drove over him on a Sunday around 7:30 p.m. It happened during a Black Lives Matter demonstration. Video from a cellphone showed a white Ford Expedition hit two demonstrators in a crosswalk near the intersection of West State of Franklin Road and Spring Street. According to protesters and police, the vehicle then left the scene. Investigators determined Lafer was the driver, and his attorney said Lafer had been in Johnson City having dinner with relatives. Attorney Mac Meade said after Lafer’s arraignment that his client was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Dec 16: An arrest of a North Carolina man in a cold-case slaying from Christmas Eve 2016 was made after investigators got a hit on the man’s DNA after an arrest in Asheville. Washington County Sheriff’s investigators said DNA found near Keila Marie Gilbert-Taylor’s body on the banks of the Watauga River matched an offender database entry for Zefrin Leigh Parker, 31, a homeless man found in the Asheville, North Carolina, area. Parker was being held in the Buncombe County Jail in North Carolina, and his extradition to Tennessee on a warrant charging him with felony murder is pending. Taylor’s body was found four years ago by two men scouting for fishing spots. Taylor, 40, had a last known address in Kingsport.