In 2020, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic made its mark on every aspect of society — particularly in health care, business, education and government.
And in a global fight against a virus that’s sickened more than 30,000 and killed more than 600 in Northeast Tennessee, health care workers were on the frontlines from day one.
Health Care System Pushed To The Limit
On March 10, the Tennessee Department of Health reported the region’s first case of COVID-19 in Sullivan County, followed by the first three cases in Washington County nine days later.
By that time, East Tennessee State University Health had already established the region’s first drive-through testing site, which closed in late March once Ballad Health, the region’s hospital system, created testing capacity of its own.
On March 23, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order prohibiting hospitals and outpatient surgery centers from performing elective procedures — a ban that was extended through April 30. In May, the executive order was lifted as new cases of the virus appeared to declined in the state until October, save for a bump in cases in late July and August. Summer is also when the region’s first mask mandates went into effect, most of which are still in place and have been extended due to the recent surge in cases.
Through this time, the region’s health care workers were pushed to their limits. Some of those working inside Johnson City Medical Center’s COVID-19 unit detailed the grueling nature of their work. That was before the virus sent Ballad’s hospitalizations skyrocketing in October, and forcing the system to again suspend some elective procedures on Oct. 30. before completely curtailing them in early December.
Staffing was a major factor in the decision to pause elective surgeries, as the hospital system had warned for months that staffing limits could present serious issues if case counts and hospitalizations were not brought under control. Eventually, Federal Emergency Management Agency teams and National Guardsmen were called in to help at Johnson City Medical Center and Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.
Across the region, health care workers and public health officials in every corner of Northeast Tennessee operated numerous drive-through testing sites, performed contact tracing and administered the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the region, the latter of which started in mid-December.
Local Governments React
On March 31, Johnson City and Washington County made the unprecedented decision to order citizens to stay at home to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
These safer-at-home orders closed non-essential businesses, restricted non-essential travel and required residents to practice social distancing guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control.
Shortly after issuing those requirements, the city also closed playgrounds and removed basketball hoops at its parks to help enforce social distancing.
The order was extended several times with the last extension ending April 30, but the city continued precautions to slow the transmission of COVID-19.
Earlier in the pandemic, officials also braced for a sharp hit to the city’s budget, but were pleasantly surprised to discover that a surplus of a few million dollars, which was spurred by continued consumer spending and the city’s decision to shut down most of its operations to save money.
The city used that money to give its employees a one-time bonus, which helped make up for a pay increase that was cut during the budget planning process.
The city kept many of its buildings closed this year. In December, the city announced it would temporarily shutter most city facilities with the exception of the tax and utility payment lobby and the Municipal Court at City Hall and Johnson City Juvenile Court.
Like other local governing bodies across the state, the Johnson City Commission opted to hold many of its meetings electronically.
In March, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy joined other Tennessee counties in issuing an emergency declaration for addressing the pandemic, as allowed by the governor’s executive order.
Grandy extended the county’s emergency declaration, as well as a related mask mandate multiple times during the year. In enacting the original mask mandate in the county, the mayor noted there was no attached penalty to enforce the order.
Grandy’s executive order made Washington County eligible to receive reimbursements for COVID-19 costs from state and federal sources.
COVID-19 Hits Businesses Hard
It’s difficult to overstate the toll COVID-19 had on small businesses and the economy.
New unemployment filings in Tennessee, including the eight-county region of Northeast Tennessee, skyrocketed this year to heights unseen since the Great Depression, hitting 116,141 statewide during the week ending April 4. Regionally, new unemployment filings hit a high of 6,521 the same week.
Those numbers have fallen over the past several months, but they are still at least a couple times higher than they were during the week of March 14 — before the economic effects of COVID-19 took hold.
Local businesses have also been casualties of the economic turmoil caused by COVID-19, including several in downtown Johnson City. A handful, notably Skillville, the Willow Tree, Silverball City and Lit Hookah Lounge and Bar, have closed permanently.
Some establishments, however, managed to expand during the pandemic. Johnson City Brewing Company recently opened a new location in Boones Creek, and leaders with The Mall at Johnson City said renovations to the shopping center are progressing.
Pandemic Forces Schools To Adapt
Local school districts have had to decide if or when they should resume in-person learning as COVID-19 infection numbers continued to rise throughout the year.
Throughout the pandemic, Washington County and Johnson City officials grappled with how to best go about the school year. Questions about when to open schools for in-person learning, contact tracing and capacity at sports events were raised regularly at school board meetings.
Johnson City Schools reintroduced in-person learning in August after finishing off the 2019-20 school year remotely. Many students still opted to continue remote learning, however. As the outbreak worsened during the holiday season, the district once again chose to go back to remote learning when students return from winter break on Jan. 5.
Washington County Schools switched to online classes in March to deal with the pandemic. The system also limited attendance at its outdoor high school graduations in June.
County schools began the new academic year on Aug. 3 in virtual classrooms. Bill Flanary, the county’s director of schools, said the opening of schools was “unlike any other we’ve seen in our 137-year history.”
The Washington County Board of Education later approved a hybrid learning plan, as well one for the system’s students to return to in-person classroom instruction four days a week, before voting to end the calendar year on a virtual schedule.
Higher education was not untouched by the pandemic either. At East Tennessee State University, officials halted public events and moved many classes online. As students faced financial hardships during the economic fallout, the university chose not to raise tuition for the 2020-21 school year in April.