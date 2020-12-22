Recent felony arrests by the Johnson City Police Department:
Dec. 20: Timothy Fisher, 34, 1814 E. Fairview Ave., Johnson City, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana.
The arrest occurred after officers were dispatched to 1814 E. Fairview to investigate a 911 call concerning a domestic dispute.
When officers arrived, a woman told officers that she and Fisher had been having an argument when he became violent. Fisher allegedly locked the woman in a bedroom where he became abusive by hitting her several times with his fist.
He was also accused of hitting the woman with a wood stool.
As officers attempted to arrest Fisher he began to swing and kick at them. Officers got control of him and then found what appeared to be methamphetamine and marijuana on him.
He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was being held on $18,000 bond.
Dec. 18: Dakota Shasteen, 23, no address given, was arrested on charges of driving on a revoked license, evading arrest and reckless driving.
The arrest came as a result of a traffic stop in which Shasteen attempted to evade arrest by speeding away, weaving through traffic on a two-lane road before leaving the car and attempting to escape on foot.
He was apprehended shortly after, and his driver’s license was found to be revoked.
Shasteen was being held on $12,000 bond.
Dec. 18: Andy Shiflet, 28, 190 Josie Road, Mohawk, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, driving on a revoked license, and unlawful removal of registration plate.
Around 10 a.m. that day, a JCPD officer saw a vehicle traveling on North State of Franklin Road that matched the description of a car stolen in Sevierville.
The tag that was displayed on the vehicle was one that was stolen in Greene County.
Officers pulled the car over and Shiflet was taken into custody. Officers found approximately a quarter-ounce of methamphetamine when they searched the car.
Shiflet was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on $10,000 bond.
His arraignment was scheduled for Dec. 21.
Dec. 17: Richmond Macklin, 56, 705 E. Fairview Ave., Johnson City, was arrested on charges of identity theft, and resale of schedule II, III and VI narcotics.
Around 7:25 p.m. that day during a traffic stop, the occupants of the vehicle had admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle and stated that there was drug paraphernalia inside. Officers spoke with a passenger in the vehicle who was later identified as Macklin.
However, a news release said that when officers first asked Macklin to identify himself, he used someone else’s identity.
After a search of the vehicle, police said that multiple baggies of methamphetamine, marijuana, and suboxone were found in the area where Macklin was sitting.
Macklin was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held on $40,000 bond.
He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
Dec. 16: David Johnson, 22, 105 Lyman Brown Road, Fall Branch, was chargee with two counts of theft over $10,000 and one count of theft over $2,500 after multiple investigations involving stolen vehicles and stolen property.
Police determined that Johnson was knowingly in possession of two stolen motor vehicles and a rental trailer.
Johnson was being held on $30,000 bond. His next court date is Dec. 22.
