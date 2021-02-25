It took a governor’s warrant to get a North Carolina man back to Washington County to face a murder charge from 2016, according to the sheriff’s office.
Zefrin Leigh Parker, 31, a homeless man found in the Asheville, North Carolina, area, had been held in the Buncombe County jail since Dec. 10, 2020. He’s accused of killing 40-year-old Keila Marie Gilbert-Taylor and is now in the Washington County Detention Center, where he was served with the murder warrant Thursday.
Taylor’s body was found on the banks of the Watauga River by two men scouting for fishing spots.
Parker had fought his extradition, which lengthened the process to get him back to Jonesborough.
Investigators filed for a governor’s warrant seeking Parker’s return to Tennessee. Gov. Bill Lee and the governor of North Carolina both issued a governor’s warrant, which authorized Parker’s return to Tennessee to face charges.
Taylor’s death was a cold case until late last year when authorities said DNA samples from where her body was found recently matched Parker’s in a national DNA database.
Taylor’s body was found near Herb Hodge Road, and investigators said at the time it didn’t appear she had been there very long.
“We don’t think she was there for long,” Sheriff Ed Graybeal said in 2016. “Medical went through (the crime scene) and we don’t think anything happened there. We did everything we could do there and they will do an autopsy for us.”
Taylor had a last known address in Kingsport.
Parker is scheduled to be arraigned on the first-degree murder charge in General Sessions Court on Friday.