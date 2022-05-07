Speakers urged more than 2,000 East Tennessee State University graduates to fight, persevere and overcome the challenges they are certain to face.
ETSU conferred degrees on Saturday in morning and afternoon commencement exercises.
Michael Ainslie, venture investor and philanthropist and an East Tennessee native, challenged graduates in the morning ceremony to "think differently about adversity."
He told the graduates “You will face it."
"Your first job may suck. You may run out of money and feel broke. You may already be there.
"You will have personal relationships that hit the skids, Ainslie continued. "You may face a medical crisis. I guarantee you will face big time adversity. All of us do. That is just part of life."
He went on to tell the audience that it will be their reaction to that adversity is what counts.
“The question is, what will you do about it?" he said. "Will you become the victim and succumb to the problem, sink into depression or blame your circumstances on others, or will you see it as a moment to grow, to change, to explore new opportunities? The answer will depend largely on your perspective. Is your glass half full? And believe it or not, you control the answer.”
Kim M. LeDuff, vice president of people and culture at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, also addressed challenges in the afternoon ceremony.
“Never forget that in life, the playing field isn’t always even or fair,” LeDuff said. “But we have the power to overcome and achieve whatever we put our mind to. Think of the para athlete who may not have feet to put in running shoes, but still manages to win the marathon! There is great power in the ability to persevere.
"It is in the most challenging times that we have the greatest opportunities for learning and growth. Use those moments to become the strongest and best version of yourself!”
During the ceremony, ETSU also conferred an honorary doctorate degree to local businessman William B. Greene Jr.
ETSU President Brian Noland recognized Greene as an “individual whose countless professional and personal accomplishments have made a significant impact on the lives of ETSU students, faculty and staff, and those we serve.”
Noland added, “It would be difficult to imagine ETSU without his presence and without the programs and buildings for which he provided leadership.”
Degrees were conferred on Friday to graduates of the Quillen College of Medicine and the Gatton College of Pharmacy.