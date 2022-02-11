Circuit Court Judge J. Eddie Lauderback, Criminal Court Judge Lisa N. Rice and Criminal Court Judge Stacy L. Street are seeking re-election to their respective judicial positions in the May 3 Republican Primary.
Circuit Judge Jean A. Stanley has announced she will not seek re-election and will be retiring from the bench on Aug. 31.
The 1st Judicial District consists of Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties.
Lauderback has served as Circuit Court Judge Part I since July 1, 2015. He was appointed by then-Gov. Bill Haslam following the retirement of Judge Thomas J. Seeley Jr.
He ran unopposed and was elected judge in 2016.
Criminal Court Part I Judge Lisa Nidiffer Rice was sworn into office on Sept. 1, 2014.
Criminal Court Part II Judge Stacy L. Street was appointed to the bench by former Gov. Bill Haslam in April 2013. He ran unopposed and was elected Criminal Court Part II judge in August 2014.
In a joint statement released Friday, the judges said they are proud to serve the citizens of the 1st Judicial District and that they each wholeheartedly endorse the re-election of their fellow judges.