The number of active novel coronavirus infections in Northeast Tennessee grew by 89 on Thursday, pushing the total number of active cases past 2,900 for the first time.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 155 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 4,734.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks: Carter 30.27, Greene 23.58, Hancock 15.17, Hawkins 31.82, Johnson 90.77, Sullivan 19.04, Unicoi 23.19 and Washington 28.27.
- 44 total deaths in the upper eight counties. There were no new deaths reported on Thursday.
- 66 new recoveries for a total of 1,778.
- 2,912 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 29, Greene 28, Hancock 1, Hawkins 20, Johnson 11, Sullivan 31, Unicoi 5, Washington 30.
- Active cases by county: Carter 443, Greene 378, Hancock 56, Hawkins 371, Johnson 271, Sullivan 326, Unicoi 103, Washington 964.
Data analysis
Northeast Tennessee added 89 new active cases on Thursday, putting the region’s total at 2,912 as it nears the 3,000 active case-mark — a number it will likely hit Friday or Saturday. Washington County, with 964 active cases, accounts for a third of that total.
Each county saw its active case increase increase at least slightly on Thursday, with Carter (26) and Greene (24), Hawkins (13) and Washington (10) counties reporting double-digit increases. Carter County has the second-most active cases in the region with 443, despite having only the fourth-largest population in the region.
Northeast Tennessee’s most populous county, Sullivan, has 326 active infections — fifth most.
No new deaths were reported on Thursday. The region’s death toll held steady at 44. There were 66 new recoveries reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 1,778, or 37.5% of the region’s cases.
There were 1,419 new tests reported Thursday, with 180 positive results. The positive test percentage was 12.6%.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported an 11-person decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday — tied for the largest single-day decrease the system has seen thus far. As of Thursday morning, there were 106 COVID-19 inpatients, with an additional 19 people awaiting test results. Of the confirmed cases, 23 are in intensive care and 13 are on ventilators.
On Wednesday, the system reported that ICU was at more than 87% of capacity, while patient occupancy was at 92.9% across the system. The number of available COVID-19 beds sits at 53, an increase of eight since Wednesday and 18 from Monday.
Aside from Johnson and Unicoi counties, all of Northeast Tennessee reported at least one new hospitalization for a total of nine. Sullivan County reported four, while all other counties reported one.
Since Monday, 35 people have been hospitalized in the region. This month there have been 105 new hospitalizations, well on pace to top last month’s record total.
Cases among school-aged children
There were six new cases reported in the 5-to-18 age group on Thursday, with Hawkins and Sullivan counties each reporting two, while Carter and Greene counties added a single case each. Washington County, which has the most cases in that age group with 143, has not reported a cases for several days.
In total, 475 school-age children have been infected with COVID-19 in Northeast Tennessee.
Mountain Home VA
There were 266 cases of COVID-19 attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home as of Thursday afternoon, with seven deaths and 182 recoveries.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 2,118 new cases for a total of 128,511 since tracking began in March. 126,436 confirmed and 2,075 probable.
- 24 new deaths reported for a total of 1,313.
- 94 new hospitalizations for a total of 5,648 over the course of the pandemic. As of Aug. 12, there were 1,067 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 245 more listed as pending.
- 27.956 new tests for a total of 1.78 million.
- 1,861 new recoveries for a total of 89,151.
Analysis
The state reported more than 2,000 new cases on Thursday for the first time this week, bringing the weekly average for new cases to 1,449 — more than 800 fewer than the record average recorded from July 13-19.
The number of hospitalized patients in the state dropped for the second day in a row, albeit slightly. As of Aug. 12, there were 1,067 inpatients in Tennessee hospitals, with 367 in the ICU and 171 on ventilators. Across the state, 17% of floor beds and 16% of ICU beds are available, as are 67% of ventilators.
Active cases in the state increased slightly on Thursday, though it still appears the upward trajectory has flattened and plateaued. Since July 26, the number of active cases in Tennessee has held steady between 37,000-40,000.
There were 24 new deaths reported on Thursday, bringing the weekly total to 89. With three days left, this week has already been the sixth deadliest of the pandemic, with a daily average higher than last week’s when the state saw a record number of deaths.