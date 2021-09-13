Johnson City police investigators need the public’s help to track down a shooting suspect from an incident over the weekend, according to a department press release.
The shooting happened near the Cherry Street parking lot at 110 Cherry Street in downtown Johnson City.
Police said a 15-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect apparently left the scene, possibly in a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser.
Criminal Investigation Division Capt. Kevin Peters said Monday that no other leads have surfaced. The investigation was continuing.
Anyone with information concerning this incident can contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166. For those who want to remain anonymous, information can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at (423)434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or submit via the internet at www.citizenobserver.com.