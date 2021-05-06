The 2021 classes of East Tennessee State University's Gatton College of Pharmacy and Quillen College of Medicine celebrated their graduation on Thursday as part of the university's first in-person commencement ceremonies since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In total, 72 students from the College of Pharmacy and 73 students from the College of Medicine walked across the stage Thursday, the first of four days of commencement ceremonies this weekend to allow in-person ceremonies with health and safety protocols in place. These measures include required face coverings, limited attendance, physically distanced seating, enhanced cleaning protocols and more.
The commencement ceremonies were live-streamed for those unable to attend.
It is the College of Pharmacy's 12th graduating class, and the College of Medicine's 40th.
Dr. Debbie Byrd, dean of Gatton College of Pharmacy, thanked the graduating class in particular for the impact they have made on the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccinating more than 10,000 patients from Chattanooga to Hillsboro, Virginia, and beyond between December 2020 and April 2021. As a college, student pharmacists and faculty have vaccinated more than 28,000 patients with 2,500 hours of service.
“Never underestimate the difference you make as a pharmacist and let this past year always be a reminder of that,” Byrd told the graduates at the ceremony.
Byrd also praised the graduates’ success in research, leadership and their student organizations, which have led to multiple national honors. Members of the graduating class helped the college’s American Pharmacists Association — Academy of Student Pharmacists Generation Rx committee become the most nationally recognized group in the country with four national wins, including the current national championship. The core mission of Generation Rx is to educate the community about prescription drug misuse.
Other graduates helped the college’s chapter earn national awards and the Student National Pharmaceutical Association earn Overall Chapter of the Year in 2019, in addition to nine other national honors.
Dr. William Block, dean of the College of Medicine, commended the class on their resilience in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This class has shown their resilience and determination throughout their four years at Quillen and especially during the last year when faced with the challenges of finishing their medical education during a global pandemic,” Block said. “I could not be prouder of Quillen’s 40th graduating class, and I am so excited to finally gather with them in person to celebrate their achievement.”
This summer, the Quillen graduates will begin their residencies at programs across the country, such as ETSU, Johns Hopkins, University of Alabama, University of Florida, University of Louisville, University of Tennessee, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt.
Two members of the pharmacy class, Dawnna Elisabeth Metcalfe and Amber Nicole Seay, and two members of the College of Medicine's class, Brooke Baxter Bartow and David Taylor,were recently inducted into the ETSU 1911 Society, which honors the university’s most distinguished graduates who embody ETSU’s original mission of improving quality of life for people of this region as exemplified through academic excellence, service and leadership.