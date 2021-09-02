Johnson City police arrested a 13-year-old boy on attempted murder and assault charges in a shooting that happened last week at a house party.
The teenager was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and carrying a weapon on school property. He was being held in Upper East Tennessee Juvenile Detention Center without bond, with an arraignment scheduled Friday in Johnson City Juvenile Court.
The shooting happened on Aug. 22 at around 12:25 a.m. at 102 W. Walnut St., Johnson City. When officers arrived, they found a large crowd at the residence and a 21-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
According to a police department press release, a party had been taking place at the residence that night. During the party, the victim asked the suspect to leave the residence.
The two got into an argument and the 13-year-old shot the victim, police said. The teen ran from the scene after the shooting.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting can contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166. Those wanting to remain anonymous can send information by calling Crimestoppers at (423)434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or submit via the internet at www.citizenobserver.com.