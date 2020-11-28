Frankie’s grandson has not talked to her about Christmas at all this year.
He is 12 now, old enough to see how she “stretches” to pay their bills and keep them fed. When it comes to Christmas gifts, he hasn’t said a word.
He has lived with her most of his life. And the state Department of Children’s Services has officially found that’s for the best because both of his parents have fallen short in that department.
He is used to the second-hand clothing she selects for them at a local ministry. And the hand-me-down shoes someone recently gave him came just in time for next week’s colder weather.
“Any little thing like that helps,” she said.
She has registered him for Christmas gifts from the Salvation Army Angel Tree that this year will include a new pair of shoes as well as a new coat and three toys for each of nearly 1,400 children in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties.
She doesn’t know if she will be able to buy any gifts for him this year; she won’t be sure until she pays the bills. She is 75 now, and her heart won’t allow her to get out and do the little things she once did to help them.
And with only a small Social Security check to work with and lights, phone, water, rent and food that must come first, she is all but certain all of his gifts will come from the Angel Tree this Christmas.
To help with their Christmas dinner, the two of them will receive a $35 grocery shopping gift certificate from the Johnson City Press Christmas Box. Now in its 40th year, the Christmas Box provides holiday food assistance to all Angel Tree families as well as several hundred low-income seniors in the three counties.
Frankie often jokes with her grandson about his big appetite and she looks forward to including some of his favorites in their Christmas groceries.
Like almost everything this year, the Angel Tree and Christmas Box projects have been scaled back to avoid bringing together the large number of volunteers it takes to put the gifts and food in the hands of the families who need them.
The Salvation Army staff will cover all the labor for the distribution. To help streamline the process, in lieu of the large family food boxes it traditionally provides, this year’s Christmas Box will include a box of 22 to 24 canned goods and shelf-stable food items, a small ham, a 10-pound bag of potatoes, a 3-pound bag of onions and a $25 food shopping gift certificate for families of three to five people.
Families of six or more people will receive two $25 gift certificates with the side items. And small households of one or two and more than 300 low-income seniors will receive a $35 food certificate.
Donations to the Christmas Box can be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605. While donations of any amount are welcome, a $45 sponsorship donation will cover the cost of the holiday meal for one family.
The Christmas Box is a 501 ( c ) 3 organization, and all donations are tax-deductible. The Johnson City Press covers all administrative costs for the project, so 100 percent of all donations are used to buy food.
More information about the Christmas Box can be found at the website and at the Johnson City Press Christmas Box page on Facebook, or may be obtained by contacting Senior Reporter Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com or 423-722-0538.