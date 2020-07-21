There are currently 56 active cases of the novel coronavirus at Mountain Home Veterans Affairs, with one fatality, according to a Department of Veterans Affairs website that tracks cases at each facility.
In total, 104 people have tested positive at Mountain Home facilities, 94 of which are veterans (two are veteran employees). It's unclear if the death is a veteran or staff member.
Back in March, four veterans tested positive for COVID-19 in Bristol, Knoxville, Johnson City and Sevierville.
A request for comment from a Mountain Home VA spokesperson was not immediately returned.
This story will be updated