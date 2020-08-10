Northeast Tennessee reported 102 new novel coronavirus infectionsMonday, though the positive test rate was high, as the results of fewer tests were reported across the region.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 102 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 4,360.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks: Carter 26.09, Greene 21.61, Hancock 14.09, Hawkins 32.57, Johnson 86.35, Sullivan 19.80, Unicoi 24.39 and Washington 29.10.
- 39 total deaths in the upper eight counties. There were no new deaths reported on Monday.
- 79 new recoveries for a total of 1,559.
- 2,762 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 2, Greene 12, Hancock 1, Hawkins 11, Johnson 5, Sullivan 43, Unicoi 3, Washington 25.
- Active cases by county: Carter 386, Greene 345, Hancock 55, Hawkins 350, Johnson 242, Sullivan 365, Unicoi 101, Washington 918.
Data analysis
The number of active infections rose for the 41st consecutive day, though active cases in two counties — Carter and Hawkins — dropped on Monday. It was the second decrease in the last seven days for Carter County, while Hawkins’ active case count dropped for the first time since July 4.
Per 100,000 people, Johnson County continues to lead the way in active cases, with more than 1,300 (242 in total). Carter, Hancock, Hawkins, Washington and Unicoi all have more than 500 active cases per 100,000 population, though Washington County has the most total active infections on any county with 918.
Johnson County reported just five new cases on Monday, though its active cases and cases per 100,000 people continued to rise.
There were no new deaths reported in the upper eight counties on Monday, a welcome respite after last week’s record number of fatalities.
There were 79 new recoveries reported on Monday, which is a single-day record. The total number of recoveries sits at 1,559.
Testing was down more than 60% from last week’s average on Monday, with only 771 new tests reported. The total number of tests has dropped in consecutive weeks, with around 1,500 new tests being reported daily the week before last.
As a result of the decreased tests, the positive test rate has continued to rise, up to 14.66% on Monday.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported a record number of COVID-19 inpatients on Monday with 122, dropping capacity to just 35 beds as the system nears the threshold to trigger a surge plan that would increase capacity from about 150 beds to around 200.
In addition to the 122 inpatients, there were 13 patients under investigation. The system also reported 29 patients in intensive care and 13 on ventilators.
There were nine new hospitalizations reported on Monday, with Hawkins County (four) reporting the most. Carter (two), Johnson (one) and Washington (one) also reported new hospitalizations. Last week, the region saw a record number of hospitalizations with 59.
Vanderbilt: Hospitalizations spike in counties without mask mandates
A report released Monday by the Vanderbilt Department of Health Policy shows that in counties where mask mandates weren’t in place, hospitalizations rose sharply — up more than 200% in areas where less than 25% of the population was under mask mandates.
In areas where more than 75% of patients come from counties with mask mandates, hospitalizations only rose about 20%.
“Hospitalizations overall are still higher than we would hope, but the ‘flattening of the curve’ that is needed to maintain new cases and hospitalizations below a point of stressing the health care system is only occurring in those hospitals serving patients primarily from areas with a mask requirement,” the report said. “If the current rate of growth continues, hospitals serving patients from communities without mask orders could become stressed or overwhelmed.
“Further, their patients may overflow to other areas.”
The report also said that about 68% of Tennesseans are under some form a mask mandate, including 100% of people living in Northeast Tennessee and the Memphis Delta — the only regions where 100% of the population is covered by a mandate.
To read the full report and its methodology, visit https://www.vumc.org/health-policy/covid-19-advisory-memos.
Cases among school-aged children
There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 among school-aged children (5-18) reported on Monday, pushing the region’s total to 457. Carter (one), Greene (two) and Sullivan (seven) reported new cases.
Notably, neither Washington County, which has the most total cases in that age range with 143, or Johnson County, which had seen a massive spike in cases in that age group reported new cases on Monday.
Mountain Home VA
There were a total of 255 cases of COVID-19 attributed to the Mountain Home VA on Monday, with seven fatalities and 152 recoveries.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,202 new cases for a total of 123,914 since tracking began in March. 122,097 confirmed and 1,817 probable.
- 10 new deaths reported for a total of 1,233.
- 35 new hospitalizations for a total of 5,339 over the course of the pandemic. As of Aug. 9, there were 970 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 197 more listed as pending.
- 14,771 new tests for a total of 1.72 million.
- 2,173 new recoveries for a total of 83,170.
Analysis
The state’s number of active cases fell by nearly 1,000 on Monday, with 1,202 new cases reported compared to 2,173 recoveries. Though yesterday’s active case count was a record-high, active cases have plateaued in recent weeks, hovering between 36,000-40,000 for much of that time. There were 39,511 active cases on Monday.
Hospitalizations continued to fall, with fewer than 1,000 people hospitalized in the state for the first in weeks. Hospital capacity has increased as a result, with 21% of floor beds and 18% of ICU beds currently available.
Testing was down dramatically statewide, with only 14,771 new tests reported. In recent weeks, testing numbers hardly dipped below 20,000, and surpassed 30,000 regularly.
The positive test rate on Monday was 8.1%.