Three people were injured and one killed after a driver said to be fleeing from law enforcement crashed on State of Franklin Road at Browns Mill Road.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Unicoi County sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of a 1994 Jeep Wrangler Monday afternoon, and that chase continued into Johnson City on I-26 shortly before 3 p.m.
The driver, Danny Whitson, 24, of Erwin, got off the interstate at State of Franklin Road. He went toward Browns Mill Road and at that intersection, he hit a vehicle.
At that point, Whitson’s passenger, Carolyn McMurray, 54, of Jonesborough was ejected from the Jeep. The THP said the Jeep also hit two other cars and when McMurray was ejected, she was thrown onto one of those vehicles.
After the crash, police said Whitson ran from the scene, but was apprehended by Unicoi County deputies.
McMurray was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The THP reported that neither Whitson nor McMurray were wearing seatbelts, and in the trooper’s opinion, it would have made a difference in the outcome of the crash.
An early report on the crash indicated Whitson had not been drinking, but the investigating trooper requested an alcohol and drug test on him.
The crash unfolded like this, according to the preliminary report:
- Whitson hit a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by Nancy Stover, of Jonesborough. She was injured in the crash.
- At that point, McMurray was ejected.
- Whitson’s Jeep crashed into a 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by Joseph Ross, 65, of Jonesborough. He was not injured.
- Whitson’s Jeep then crashed into a 2003 Honda Accord driven by Kenneth Taylor, 60, of Piney Flats. He was not injured.
- Whitson was injured in the crash.
- One of three passengers in the Accord — Toni Rastello, 65, of Jonesborough — was also injured.
Everyone except Whitson and McMurray were wearing seatbelts, according to the THP. The investigation is continuing into the cause of the crash, the THP said in an email. As of Tuesday afternoon, Whitson remained hospitalized.
Lt. Rick Garrison said on Tuesday that no charges had been filed.