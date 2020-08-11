ROGERSVILLE — A veteran outreach program that recently opened a facility in Rogersville was created for the purpose of preventing suicides, but the organization’s “Coffee Bunker” also give vets a safe place to hang out.
The Flag Forward “Veterans Center and coffee Bunker” opened its doors on July 1 at 3815 Route 66S in Rogersville. It’s a place where a vet can go have a cup of coffee and find someone “who speaks your language” to talk to.
Co-founder Roger Pipkins told the Times News on Monday that’s why the Rogersville office is called a “Coffee Bunker” — operative word being bunker — which for a soldier means a safe place.
Forward Flag’s primary mission is suicide prevention for veterans, but they also provide a variety of services including legal assistance, drug/alcohol recovery counseling, yoga classes, arts and crafts classes, and there’s also a free monthly fishing trip.
In its first five weeks since opening Flag Forward has already helped more than 30 vets at its Rogersville office, but with several new programs beginning later this month Pipkins expects that number to increase.
Roger Pipkins’ story
A Mississippi native, Pipkins joined the Army in 1962, went to Vietnam in 1965. He returned home in March of 1968 right after the Tet Offensive.
Pipkins went to college on the G.I. Bill and earned his master’s degree from the University of Alabama to become physician’s assistant.
He spent most of his career working in orthopedics and retired in 1994.
After returning home from Vietnam Pipkins struggled with alcohol, Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome and other problems, and at one point he was on the verge of being committed into an institution.
But, he found a doctor who taught him how to cope without medication and alcohol, and what to do when he felt himself losing control.
Now he’s teaching those same coping skills to other vets, as well as the warning signs that a vet may be feeling suicidal.
After seeing numerous news reports about veteran suicide in 2013 while living in Albuquerque, New Mexico, he and a friend founded Straight Scoop For Vets.
to help battle veteran suicide.
Providing a wider range of services
Originally the group focused on raising awareness about veteran suicide and teaching preventative measures.
Pipkins earned multiple certifications including Certified Peer Support Worker (CPSW) and instructor; Advanced QPR suicide prevention trainer; WRAP (Wellness Recovery Action Plan) facilitator; and CALM (Counseling on Access to Lethal Means) trainer.
In 2016, he moved to Hawkins County to be closer to his daughter, who live in Maryville. He continued providing suicide prevention training, but in opening the new Vet Center he plans provide a wider range of services.
Rolling Coffee Bunker
One way of attracting people to the new Coffee Bunker is through a community outreach program. Pipkins and his colleagues bought a travel trailer while in New Mexico for visiting different areas to do outreach and spread the word about their programs.
Now that trailer is in Rogersville and will be utilized in Northeast Tennessee as a “Veterans Center and Rolling Coffee Bunker”.
Pipkins said the idea is to sit it in a neighborhood for a few days. On the first day the vets in that area will drive by and notice it, but their wives, or parents and grandparents will stop.
“The veterans will stop on the second day,” Pipkins said. “Sometimes we have the wives or parents bringing the veteran back to us. Every veteran wants to know what the heck is going on with this thing. The first thing they ask is, are we VA or state. We just up and tell them, we’re just a bunch of vets trying to do something.”
He added, “Now we have morphed into finding more ways to help integrate veterans into society more, and get them out of that state of depression. A lot of them are isolated so this is building a community for them. A lot of them don’t have any friends left. That’s why opened this new center in Rogersville.”
Big plans for the Rogersville office
“Veterans come in and begin to develop new friendships,” Pipkins said. “We did a survey, and one of the questions was, what is the main thing you feel from today. They said ‘safe.’ They feel safe when they’re here. That concept of a bunker is the safety of a bunker.”
He added, “We don’t counsel. We’re not counselors and we know that. We are listeners and facilitators. People come to me and talk, and I figure out what they need and where they need to go get it.”
Why do veterans come see Pipkins?
“Maybe they’re having trouble with benefits, and they’re frustrated going to the VA,” he said. “I have an attorney who works for me in Albuquerque who is certified by the VA, and we don’t charge anything for that service. I also have a veterans services officer who works for the VA who provides services to our veterans at no charge.”
He added, “It’s not just working with the VA. If somebody comes in and they’re having child support issues, for example. She (the attorney) can provide advice on what they need to do, how they need to talk to their attorney. If they’ve got civil issues, or even if they’ve got criminal issues, she can’t represent them but she can provide legal advice.”
Other services provided by Forward Flag
“We write job resumes for veterans and then we get them to the employment people. Employment agencies have people who work with veterans, and we connect with those people. If they’re involved it he justice system the VA’s have justice outreach coordinators we can connect them with, and we can provide them help.”
“We have peer support workers at the VA that we’re connected with who can help them get to the clinic a little quicker than normal. Help with with short cuts. Instead of a month it might be a week or two weeks. We facilitate a lot of things, by creating avenue to facilitate them.”
Suicide prevention training
“We want to teach people the signs of suicide. What (at risk) people say and do, because people give away signs. We want to train people to recognize these signs and then teach them what to say to a person who is suicidal. We want to get to them before they’ve got their gun in their hand. We want to get them while they’re still thinking about it and planning, and not actually doing. We can intercept them, but we’ve got to plant the seeds so people know what to look for.”
“That’s our secret, is know what to look for. If you don’t know what to look for you won’t see it coming. You’ll be surprised once you’ve had training how many of these signs you recognize in people everyday when you watch and listen to them.”
Tentative schedule of events
Beginning the week of Aug. 24 they will offer yoga on Monday’s 4-5 p.m.; arts and crafts on Tuesdays and Wednesdays 4-5 p.m.; and on Wednesday nights they have “Smart Recovery” drug and alcohol program.
The first free monthly fishing excursion is Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
You can call Flag Forward at (423) 523-2700 or you can stop by their office at 3851 Route 66S, Suite 1, in Rogersville. There’s someone in the office M-F 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.