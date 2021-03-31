BLOUNTVILLE — As the COVID-19 pandemic appears to wane, Northeast State Community College is planning a return to “normal” for the Fall 2021 semester.
Just call it “fall back into fall” as priority registration continues this week.
However, students, staff and faculty shouldn’t get rid of those face masks or forget about Zoom classes just yet, since individual face coverings and social distancing likely will remain in place and as many as one-half of classes offered still won’t be held in person.
With the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, falling case numbers and health measures used during the past year, Northeast officials are optimistic they can bring back students, faculty, and staff safely together.
In addition, college officials report surveys on campus indicate support for the move.
REGISTRATION LIVE NOW
Northeast spokesman Bob Carpenter Tuesday said that priority registration began Monday, March 29, and that will help school officials further guage interest in more in-person offerings if they are feasible based on the pandemic conditions.
He said the college will continue to monitor the ever-evolving nature of the pandemic. It will adhere to ongoing guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Depending on circumstances, social distancing, face coverings, handwashing,contact tracing, cleaning procedures and health screenings may remain in place during the fall.
“The health and safety of the college’s community will continue to be the top priority,” Northeast State President Bethany Bullock said in a news release.
“We want everyone to feel at ease and safe about the return to our campuses this fall.”
SURVEY SAYS?
Bullock said the school has conducted several surveys this spring with students, faculty and staff, finding that most respondents are comfortable with what the college is calling “a fall back into fall” routine.
Connie Marshall, vice president for Academic Affairs, said more than 50% of fall classes would be held in person coupled with substantial online course offerings.
“Students have indicated a preference for both types of classes,” Marshall said. “As a result, we will offer varied formats that best suit the learning styles of our students.”
Marshall said these would include in-person, internet, a hybrid combination of those two, synchronous Zoom, and synchronous Zoom hybrid delivery methods.
Marshall also said the summer 2021 semester schedule would offer limited in-person classes, and safety protocols then would follow current practices.
“I think it’s still early on that” projected percentage of in-person versus virtual, Carpenter said by phone. “Whether that will be 50-50, 60-40 or 70-30, I don’t know.”
The internet format is akin to watching a video of a lecture any time, while the Zoom classes are in real time with interaction, and Zoom hybrid a mixture of that and the internet format.
“You can pick which one makes you feel comfortable to take the class,” Carpenter said, although he said not all classes will have all format options.
WHAT ABOUT THIS YEAR’S
GRADUATION?
Before summer and fall, Northeast State is planning in-person events this spring for its annual Honors Convocation and Commencement to move toward more normal operations for students, although they will not allow in-person family and friends at the events.
“Those are mainly just for the students to be there without any guests,” Carpenter said.
These events will allow students to participate in-person with face coverings and social distancing protocols. The college will live-stream the events for family and friends.
“We are ready to pivot in case the COVID-19 situation changes,” Bullock said. “However, we are excited about returning to normal and seeing our campuses full of energy and life.”