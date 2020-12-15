BLOUNTVILLE — Got questions? The Northeast State Bear Den team delivers answers.
College life involves passing through a series of gates before reaching the classroom. Northeast State Community College has established a single gateway of communication to save time and get students answers at a new information hub with on-ground and virtual capabilities.
Dubbed the Bear Den, the new student-friendly space welcomes students next spring at the college’s Blountville campus in room C2107 of the General Studies Building. The Bear Denconnects Northeast State students with staff members who can answer a variety of questions.
“The Bear Den provides key information on the in-demand services of advising, registering, financial aid,” said Jennifer Starling, assistant vice president for Student Success and dean of Students.
The on-ground Bear Den will be operational to serve students as they prepare for the spring 2021 semester. The Bear Den also deploys virtual technology to answer online questions during business hours.
The Bear Den concept sprang to life from the college’s Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) titled Northeast State Bear Strong: A Culture of Service Excellence. Starling said that while student surveys found mostly favorable ratings of the college, staff continued to seek ways to improve the student experience. One such area was communication.
“The most frequently mentioned was students felt they had to visit several offices to get one answer,” Starling said. “The Bear Den plan invests Northeast State staff as problem solvers for students at one site.”
Northeast State agents staffing the Bear Den bring a wealth of knowledge about student services under one roof. The Bear Den staff communicate the answers to the business side of college life so students can focus on their academic work.
The Bear Den concept concept seeks to end the need for students traipsing from one office to another in search of information.
The Bear Den operates from the former Scholarship and Student Needs offices. A U.S. Department of Education Title III grant funded the Den’s creation and space renovation.
Interactive artificial intelligence (AI) software enables students to chat with staff during office hours and by appointment as needs be. The Bear Den will extend services hours during peak registration times and special events. The Den welcomes anyone interested in enrolling at Northeast State as a full-time or part-time student.
“The AI technology aspect of the Bear Den allows us to communicate with students through any smart phone or device,” said Rayma Gibbs, student needs specialist and future Bear Den agent.
“That capability is a must to keep students informed, especially with social distancing and COVID.”
The main campus Bear Den is the first of several student success centers that the college will phase in over the next few years. Dens will be added at the Johnson City, Kingsport and Elizabethton campuses.