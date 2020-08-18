BRISTOL, Tenn. — Pharmaceutical maker Neopharma has filed a WARN notice telling the state the company has laid off 43 workers.
The company’s closure was effective Aug. 10.
Employees at the company are not represented by a collective bargaining agreement and a rapid response team, employed by the Alliance for Business and Training, will coordinate between the employer and affected employees, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Neopharma’s portfolio includes anti-infectives, neurology, cardiology, orthopedics, diabetology, gastroenterology, urology, dermatology, gynecology, respiratory, dental and nutritionals, according to its website.
Federal law, known as the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act or WARN Act, offers protection to workers, their families and communities by requiring employers to provide notice in advance of plant closings, mass layoffs and/or sale of a business.
Employers who are reducing their workforce, conducting layoffs, or closing their businesses are typically required to report this information via a WARN filing to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development.