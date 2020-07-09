ELIZABETHTON - Nellie Jo Fulton Pate, 87, Elizabethton, passed away peacefully, July 08 in her home with her family by her side. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mae (Campbell) Fulton. She was a homemaker and an excellent cook and she loved her family very much. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Jack Dempsey Pate, one grandchild, Jamie Lee Pate, a daughter-in-law, Darlene Pierce Pate as well as 3 sisters and 4 brothers. She was a member at Carter Christian Church. She was a graduate of Elizabethton High School.
Survivors include her children, Cathy Timbs (James), Dannie Pate, Belinda Heaton (Tim), Kimberly Proffitt (Russell) and Leann Pate. Her grandchildren include: Matthew Timbs (Emily), Janel Burker (Joey), Scott Pate (Nicole), Andrew Pate (Nikki), Brooks Blair (Christopher), Erin Wiles, Logan Heaton, Brandon Waycaster, Tasha Waycaster, Hannah Lacy and Great Grandchildren: Caleb, Abby, and Joshua Timbs, Marin Burker, Jaiden Wiles, Seth Pate, Savanna Berkley (Jake), Jenna , Jacob , and Jared Houghton, and Sierra Pate ; Great Great Grandchildren: Sawyer and Haisley Berkley and she was looking forward to the arrival of another great grandchild, Evie Nell Lacy.
Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday July 11, 2020 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Daryl Cox, Minister, officiating. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Saturday will be Matthew Timbs, Caleb Timbs, Scott Pate, Andrew Pate, Seth Pate, Alex Musick, Brandon Waycaster , Joey Burker, Christopher Blair, and Russell Proffitt. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mitchell Waycaster, Rodney Robey, David Depew, and Ken Nidiffer; Special Friends of the Family, James Bellamy, Gail Miller, Megan Renfro, and Ruthie Ellis. Friends and family members may register their presence at the funeral home Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m.
A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice Care Personnel, Carter Christian Church and to all of her family for giving unconditionally of their time and the Agape Love that has been shown. She felt so blessed to have each one in her life. A Very Special thank you to her son Dannie for his many scarifies in the long-term care of our beloved mom. He is truly been “Our Hero” to his sisters.
Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Saturday July 11, 2020 to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Pate Family.