KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department has increased its presence around the Hunger First office in recent weeks in response to neighbors’ complaints and various criminal activities in the surrounding area.
More specifically, the KPD reports it has received nearly 2,000 calls for service within a 750-foot radius of the Oak and Myrtle streets intersection over the past three years. Complaints have included aggressive panhandling, public indecency, littering, criminal trespassing, blocking sidewalks and illegal drug activity.
Police are patrolling the neighborhood more and have issued a number of citations for overnight camping and jaywalking. Several neighborhood residents recently came before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, thanking the KPD for its efforts.
THANKS FROM THE NEIGHBORS
Ronald and Rhonda Dingus have lived on Myrtle Street for the past 30 years. They told the BMA the neighborhood has changed over the past six to seven years. In the past, the couple said, the neighborhood never had the aggressive problems residents have today.
“People are hanging around all the time and many of them aren’t homeless. They’re aimless,” Ronald said. “They got places to go, some of them. They wander through the yards, look in our windows, use the bathroom in our yard, sleep in our garage and get up on our porch.”
Rhonda told city leaders she and her husband are pleased with the increased police presence.
“We moved there in 1986 and we didn’t have a drug problem down there or a homeless problem,” Rhonda said. “This is where we wanted to retire is Kingsport, and we just want it to be OK to sit out on the front porch and not be accosted by someone. It’s sad it had to get as bad as it did for people to pay attention.”
Rachel Locke, who lives in Lynn Garden, told the BMA homeless people aren’t just in that part of town.
“I had to buy a dash cam because people kept walking out in front of my car. They walk right out in the road and I think they should be ticketed for jaywalking,” Locke said. “We don’t have a homeless problem. We have a drug problem and we need more rehab facilities.”
Eighty-one-year-old Jackie Wilson has lived in the Cross Street neighborhood for the past 56 years, describing it as real nice for decades. Wilson twice spoke out against the rezoning of the Hunger First property earlier this year.
“It’s changed so much in the last few years that it’s a disgrace. It’s not safe and we have no privacy,” Wilson said. “The last few weeks, there’s been a lot of police presence in our neighborhood. ... My wife and I appreciate it. It’s made a lot of difference.”
Bradley Williams grew up on Cross Street and has fond memories of riding his bike and skateboard up and down the sidewalk as a kid. Recently, when leaving for work around 5:30 a.m., Williams said, he would see as many as 30 people on the corner of Myrtle and Oak.
“The police presence is very much appreciated. I’ve slept a little better actually,” Williams said. “We’re glad to see the patrols.”
THOUGHTS FROM THE BMA
Alderman Tommy Olterman, who used to live in the neighborhood near Hunger First, told his fellow aldermen last week he has never seen a neighborhood go down the way that one has declined in recent years.
“The way the neighbors are being treated from those who visit that shelter ... there needs to be something done,” Olterman said. “If it’s in my power as a sitting alderman, I’m going to stand fast. My vote will always be to protect the people around that place.”
Alderman James Phillips weighed in as well during last week’s BMA meeting. Phillips said he walked many of the streets in that neighborhood, speaking with dozens of residents, and he kept hearing the same things: thanks to the police, people are prisoners in their own home, and please shut this place down.
“If you want to know why people are fed up, don’t be gullible for the propaganda stories on social media, and listen to what people are saying tonight. They’re living it,” Phillips said. “Is it a place that provides food for the less fortunate? Absolutely. Has it lost its way with little to no supervision and is overrun with criminals who spread like a plague in this neighborhood? Yes, I think that’s true too.”