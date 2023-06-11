You can still see the ferocity of the fighting that took place during the Battle of Franklin today. The walls of the Carter Farm office as well as the smokehouse next door are riddled with bullet holes.
Eric Jacobson, historian for the Battle of Franklin Trust, describes what happened on Winstead Hill before the Battle of Franklin.
These cannons of the 1st Kentucky U.S. were located along the Union lines and caused havoc on the Confederate forces as they advanced.
A marker at McGavock Cemetery in Franklin, Tennessee, shows where 230 graves of Tennessee soldiers start.
A view of McGavock Confederate Cemetery shows some of the graves of the 1,500 soldiers killed at the Battle of Franklin.
This field on the Carter Farm was in part a garden during the Battle of Franklin. The 19th Tennessee fought in this actual location, and it was in this area that Gen. Otho Strahl was killed.
Dan Davis, education manager at the American Battlefield Trust, orients everyone to their position on the battlefield using the map books issued by the ABT.
On the first full day of the American Battlefield Trust conference in Franklin, Tennessee, I had the opportunity to see and walk the places where the men from the 19th Tennessee Regiment and its companies from Sullivan, Hawkins and Washington counties fought and died during the Battle of Franklin on Nov. 30, 1864. Leading the tour this day were Eric Jacobson, historian for the Battle of Franklin Trust, and Dan Davis, education manager at the American Battlefield Trust.
Our first stop was Winstead Hill. It was from here that Gen. John Bell Hood would give his orders and observe the battle. Jacobson pointed out that Hood only had two choices — either let the Federal army escape across the Harpeth River and join the main army in Nashville, or attack in the hopes of pinning the Union forces against the river and destroy them.