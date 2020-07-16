Police foot chase
A Hampton man was arrested on charges of felony evading, driving on a suspended license, and driving left of center Monday after he nearly hit a police car head-on, according to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department. Billy L. Street, 55, 1034 Highway 321, was arrested after police had to chase him down on foot when he ran from his vehicle. It was round 12:30 a.m. when Street was traveling north on South Roan Street and crossed the double yellow line. An officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver turned onto East Highland Avenue, drove through several yards and abandoned his car. Officers determined Street was driving on a suspended license. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center under $10,000 bond.
Wanted woman
Johnson City police arrested a Pennington Gap, Va. woman after they encountered her during another investigation and determined there was a warrant for her arrest. Sonya D. Taylor, 28, 209 S Ford St, Pennington Gap, VA, was arrested Monday on the fugitive warrant. Taylor was then taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.
Walmart burglary charges
A Johnson City man was arrested Saturday on a burglary charge after allegedly trying to leave Walmart without paying for items. Around 6:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to 2915 W. Market St. (Walmart) in reference to shoplifting. They were told James A. Johnson, 39, 1706 Scenic Dr., ran from the business after asset protection associates attempted to detain him. Officers found him after a brief search. Johnson had been previously banned from the business and had prior convictions for shoplifting. He was charged with one count of burglary and jailed in the Washington County Detention Center under $3,000 bond.
Police arrested a Kingsport woman Sunday after investigating a shoplifting incident at Walmart on Browns Mill Road. Officers responded to the store around 7 p.m. and met with the store loss prevention department. Kelli D. Hall, 47, 4513 Ronald Dr. Kingsport was accused of taking 16 items valued at $228.92 from the store without paying for them. Hall had been ordered to stay away from Walmart for prior shoplifting and trespassing charges. She was arrested and charged with burglary and theft of property. Hall held in the Washington County Detention Center under $2,000 bond.
Broadway assault
Police arrested Emory Jackson, 40, 1 Preservation Circle, Johnson City. on two counts of aggravated assault and driving on a revoked license after responding to an assault at 502 N. Broadway St. on Friday. During the investigation officers determined Jackson displayed a handgun in the parking lot and proceeded to ram the victim’s car with a van that he was operating before leaving the scene. Jackson was later located and taken into custody. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center under $50,000 bond.