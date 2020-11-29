DUFFIELD — Are you looking for the perfect backdrop for your holiday photos?
If so, Natural Tunnel State Park has the perfect spot for you. For the first time, the Cove Ridge Center will be available to rent for holiday photos this year. The park will provide the venue, and you (or your photographer) will take the pictures.
“For years people have asked to take pictures in the Great Room at the Cove Ridge Center,” said Events Manager Gretchen Cope, “and we are happy to announce that, for a limited time only, we will be offering the venue for rent as a perfect backdrop for photo shoots.”
How to book
The Cove Ridge Center can be booked for one-hour time slots (9 a.m.-3 p.m.) between Dec. 7 and Jan. 8, with the exception of Dec. 24-25. The center will be available on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..
Evening and Saturday hours will be available during this timeframe, with specificdates and times available upon request. Reservations must be made by calling the center at (276) 940-2696.
The cost is $25
A $25 special use permit is required, which will include one hour to take photos. A photographer will not be provided. Photos can be taken by family members or friends, or you can contact a professional photographer to accompany your group.