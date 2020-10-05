NASHVILLE — The average gas price across the nation made for the cheapest start to October in four years.
At $2.18, the national average is the same as a week ago, 4 cents cheaper than the start of this past September and nearly 50 cents cheaper than last year, AAA reported. The state average of $1.94 is about 2 cents more than last week, 4 cents less than a month ago and 41 cents less than this time last year.
“Demand is likely to see some declines in the weeks ahead as drivers traditionally take fewer road trips in the fall,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson, in a press release. “That will mean gas prices are likely to push cheaper throughout the month.”
Most expensive gas prices in the state
• Nashville ($1.98)
• Memphis ($1.96)
• Jackson ($1.95)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
• Chattanooga ($1.85)
• Kingsport-Bristol ($1.88)
• Johnson City ($1.89)
Across the nation
The national average held on this week as demand was mostly stable at 8.5 million barrels per day, despite gasoline stocks increasing by 700,000 barrels, AAA reported.
On the week, 41 state gas price averages fluctuated by no more than 2 cents. Of those, 38 states only saw a penny increase or decrease.
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude decreased by $1.67 to settle at $37.05, AAA reported.
Crude prices dropped dramatically due to market concern about increasing coronavirus infections worldwide, which could lower crude demand. The drop in prices occurred despite the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report revealing that total domestic crude inventories decreased by 2 million barrels to 492.4 million barrels.
For this week, crude prices could decline further if demand concerns continue to worry the market.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.
Kingsport Times Nerws