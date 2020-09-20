My mother was a hero, or as they say nowadays, a shero. I never knew she was a hero until a couple weeks ago when some folks I don’t know told me that she was a hero and a patriot.
After an impeccable publication reported that our president had denigrated military service members, several people posted photos of their fathers or brothers or uncles who were service members. They posted them in a Facebook group of which I am a member. The photos were mostly from the Vietnam War. But there were some from Korea and some from World War II and some that were not identified. Most photos were of men in uniform, posing in their theater of conflict.
The testimonials accompanying the photos were similar, in that they uniformly stated that these people served; served honorably, and were neither “losers” nor “suckers.” That was the theme that united the posts.
I was struck that so many sons or daughters or nephews or nieces were moved to post something about their relatives. I was moved that they cared so much. I thought Facebook gave them a platform to talk about the service member who was a part of their life. And mostly, I was struck by what they wrote about what it means to them that their relative served.
To serve. That is important. Bob Dylan sang that “Ya gotta serve somebody.” And you surely do, in my opinion.
So I posted a photo of my mother in her Red Cross uniform. My mother, Laura Frances Haight, was a soldier’s aide in World War II. She was part of the 107th Evacuation Hospital, attached to General Patton’s 3rd Army. In 1944, she met and later married my father, John Alfred Briere, who was a laboratory technician.
She would walk through the field hospital, greeting the wounded soldiers, offering hope and perhaps writing letters for them. She might read articles from newspapers, or talk to the wounded soldiers about what was happening stateside. She witnessed the liberation of Buchenwald concentration camp. I know this because I saw a photo she pasted into her scrapbook. It showed a pile of emaciated bodies about three feet deep; prisoners who died and were not buried.
My mother was born into privilege. Her father was wealthy; her family had a chauffeur, a maid and they dined with English china and silver utensils. She graduated from a private school and a classy college. When she graduated from college, the world was her oyster.
To this day, I wonder about, but I applaud, her decision to join the American Red Cross in 1942, when she was 28. It set her on a path that I walk today. I inherited some of that privilege; the world might have been my oyster. But I enjoy my ministry. I think that ethic of service is mostly what I inherited from her.
Within a few days, more than 700 people commented about my post. Many people acclaimed her as an American hero. Many people said she was a brave patriot. Many people thanked me for her service.
I had never thought of my mother as a courageous patriot. I was humbled by all the attention people paid her.
I know her service was important to her. She attended yearly reunions with her outfit, and later, was a caseworker for the American Red Cross specializing in aid to military families. And she was not a loser nor a sucker.
The Rev. Jeff Briere is minister of Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church.