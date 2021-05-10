FLAG POND - Mr. Lester Rice, age 83, of Flag Pond, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at his home. A native of Flag Pond, Lester is a son of the late Cecil Landon and Elva Mae (Randolph) Rice. He was a member of the Church of God at Temple and an employee of the Unicoi County Highway Department until his retirement. He was formerly employed by Lancaster Brothers as a Foreman and Highway Maintenance, as well as JR Bowman Construction. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Lester is preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Rice; granddaughter, Brittany Gentry; great-grandson, Preston Rice; brothers Orville Rice, Lonnie Rice and DJ Rice; and sister, Agnes Price.
Mr. Lester Rice leaves behind to cherish his memory:Sons: Jeff Rice and wife, Kayla, Keith Rice and wife, Tina; Daughters: Tina Balthis and husband, Buck, Teresa Scott and husband, Chris, Alicia Shelton and husband, James, Tabitha McCurry and husband, John; Sister Angie Shelton and husband, Allen, of Florida; Brother: Charles Rice; Grandchildren: Mark Rice, Aleigha Hamilton, Amy Chase, Trey Balthis, Vanessa McCurry, Briana Gentry, Tessa McCurry, Jasmine Shelton, Levi McCurry, Ashlee Shelton, Landon Scott, Christopher Shadrick, Thomas Shelton, Candy Scott, Mason Rice;
Great-grandchildren: Kaeson Hamilton, Victoria Vonglis, Hunter Rice, Faith Ann Rice, Colton Chase, Lucas Chase; Several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the officers of the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department, the staff of Unicoi County EMS and the staff of the Unicoi County Highway Department for their care and concern during this difficult time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Mr. Lester Rice in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Stephen “Pete” Lloyd will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm and continue until service time on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. A graveside committal service will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Rice Family Cemetery, in the Rice Creek community. Those attending the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 10:30 am on Thursday, May 13, 2021 to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be: Levi McCurry, Landon Scott, Thomas Shelton, Christopher Shadrick, Trey Balthis and Mason Rice.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we ask that anyone attending services wear a mask or face covering at all times and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Mr. Lester Rice through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.