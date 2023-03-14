The Mountain Empire Chapter of The Military Officers Association of America will on meet Sunday on at 12:30 p.m. at the Blackthorn Club at The Ridges, 1501 Ridges Club Drive, Jonesborough.

Brunch will be held at 1 p.m. at a cost of $25 per person payable at the event. Contact Mark Tipton at 276-690-4021 or mecmoaa@gmail.com.

