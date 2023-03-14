featured Mountain Empire Chapter of The Military Officers Association of America to meet From staff reports Johnson City Press Mar 14, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mountain Empire Chapter of The Military Officers Association of America will on meet Sunday on at 12:30 p.m. at the Blackthorn Club at The Ridges, 1501 Ridges Club Drive, Jonesborough.Brunch will be held at 1 p.m. at a cost of $25 per person payable at the event. Contact Mark Tipton at 276-690-4021 or mecmoaa@gmail.com. Membership is open to active duty, former, retired, and National Guard and Reserve commissioned and warrant officers of the uniformed services and their surviving spouses. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Try the Johnson City Press app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces History Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Videos Recommended for you ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Johnson City Press, 204 West Main Street Johnson City, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.