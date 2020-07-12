MOUNT CARMEL – James Smith has a sunken ship at the bottom of the huge aquarium in his Mount Carmel living room, an unusual reminder of four days he spent in hell floating on the Pacific Ocean 75 years ago this month.
Until recently there was also small shark in his aquarium, but it died, which might be seen by some as poetic justice.
Smith, who celebrated his 96th birthday Friday, is one of only eight living survivors of the sinking of the USS Indianapolis on July 30, 1945, shortly after delivering key components of a nuclear bomb to the island of Tinian.
You don’t have to be a history buff to know what happened next.
The story, as told by the fictional character Capt. Quint in the 1975 movie “Jaws,” has become part of the cultural lexicon. They had just delivered “The bomb ... the Hiroshima bomb.”
“Eleven hundred men went into the water, 316 men came out and the sharks took the rest.”
Actually there were 1,195 sailors on the Indianapolis shortly after midnight on July 30, 1945 when two torpedoes from a Japanese submarine struck her on the starboard side.
Smith, who was second seaman and operated a five inch gun during combat, was asleep in his bunk when the torpedoes hit.
“I was asleep in my bunk when the torpedo hit and I thought we were having a raid,” Smith said. “There were no lights on so I went to my gun on the number two by the hangar deck. The ship was already turning over, so several of us tried to get a raft off.”
But the raft was stuck, so he went back to his bunk, put on his life jacket, and upon returning to the deck, literally just walked straight into the water.
Nonstop combatSmith chose the Navy over the Army because “in the army you got shot at a lot”. He didn’t realize at that time he’d be assigned to one of the most active and decorated ships in the Pacific theater.
“Those army fellas thought we were on a pleasure cruise, but it was far from it,” Smith said.
Smith reported to the Indianapolis in late December, and during his 19 months as a member of the crew he earned seven Battle Stars, participating in the Battle of Saipan, the Battle of the Philippine Sea, the Battle of Peleliu, the landing on Iwo Jima, two attacks on mainland Japan (shelling only), and the invasion of Okinawa.
Only a handful of people in the world knew that a secret cargo, code named “Little Boy,” would be loaded onto the Indianapolis before it left for its return trip to Hawaii, and then Tinian.
After delivering the bomb, they were on their way to the Philippines to train for the impending invasion of Japan when the torpedo attack occurred.
“They sent us into hell,” Smith said.
‘I knew we’d be rescued’
After walking off his ship Smith swam away as fast as he could because he knew the sinking ship would suck him down if he was too close.
It’s been reported that approximately 300 men went down with the Indianapolis. The others only got a handful of life rafts into the water. Most of the other nearly 900 sailors — many of whom were badly injured — were stuck floating in the water.
The ship went down in 12 minutes, and Smith found himself alone in the water, covered in oil. Eventually he located some shipmates, including a doctor who was doing his best to help the wounded, and they tried to stay together in a group.
What they didn’t know was the ship was running radio silent, and no distress signal had been sent.
“I made it through the first night because I knew we would be rescued the next morning,” Smith said.
“But, the sun came up and went down, and we were watching our friends slowly die in front of our eyes. When the sun went down it was freezing cold and we wanted the sun to come back up. When the sun came up we were wishing for the sun to go back down because it was so hot.”
He doesn’t remember actually seeing shark fins, but there were always little fish swimming around that he would try to catch to eat, but he was unsuccessful.
Occasionally someone would yell “Shark” and he would raise his legs as far as he could, hold his breath, and “pray that I wouldn’t get bitten.”
As the days passed many of his shipmates began to succumb to lack of food and water and the extreme heat and cold. Others died from injuries. Some became delirious and “saw” an island that wasn’t there and tried to swim for it, never to be seen again.
Some of members of the group he was in became convinced there was a hotel beneath them and disappeared under water.
After three and a half days, the survivors were spotted by a patrol plane.
The first rescue vehicle to arrive was a seaplane that landed in the 12-foot swell against orders, and was able to pull about 50 sailors out of the water. After the fuselage was filled, they lashed sailors to the wings. The plane couldn’t take off under those conditions, so they waited for rescue boats.
Smith was fortunate to be among the first pulled out of the water and onto the seaplane. He’d been awake for more than 90 hours.
“I was afraid to go to sleep because I might not wake up again,” he said.
On board the plane they gave him a small cup of orange juice, which he drank and then passed out. He woke up days later in the hospital.
Kingsport bound
After the war, Smith, a native of Mississippi, worked as a car mechanic, worked at an airplane factory in Chicago, and later as a head chef at a Piccadilly restaurant in Memphis. He transferred to the Kingsport location in 1975 and was head chef before retiring in 1983.
Today he lives in Mount Carmel with his daughter Andrea Van Dyke, the youngest of his six children. He has 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Congressional honor
Smith began attending the USS Indianapolis survivor reunions in 1997 in Washington D.C. The last he attended was in 2013.
This year’s reunion will be held virtually via ZOOM, and Smith is looking forward to that, and being reunited with his fellow survivors.
As a late birthday present, later this month he’s also supposed to receive his Congressional Gold Medal which was awarded by the U.S. Congress.