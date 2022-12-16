FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Moroccan Meatballs with Cilantro Couscous.

 Linda Gassenheimer

I added cinnamon and cumin to meatballs for a Moroccan take on my family favorite of meatballs and pasta. To speed up the preparation, I used frozen diced onion and minced garlic for the recipe. The meatballs need to be turned over during cooking; the best way to do this is by using two spatulas, one underneath the meatballs and one on top to help guide them over.

The cilantro couscous is made with pearl (sometimes called Israeli) couscous. It’s a larger version of regular couscous. Strictly speaking, true Israeli couscous is slightly smaller than pearl couscous. Either works for this recipe.

