UNICOI - Montie Calvin Nelson, 79, Unicoi, TN went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2020 after a lengthy illness at his home.
Montie was born October 25, 1940 to the late Hugh and June Ritchie Nelson in Damascus, Virginia. In addition to his parents, Montie is preceded in death by his brother-in-law Mr. Larry Torbett; parents in-law Nick and Dorothy Nave; many special aunts and uncles including his lifelong friend and uncle, Mr. Frank “Nip” Nelson.
Survivors include his wife, of 30 years, Toumonava Nave Nelson; daughter, Jennifer Nelson Robinson (Tim); grandchildren, Nelson Elliott and Hailey Robinson; sisters, Sondra Torbett and Linda Wilcox; nieces, Sarah Torbett Akard (Travis), Carole Torbett Ringley (Josh), Sophia Akard; nephews, Mark Torbett (Kim), Matthew Torbett, Denver Muncey, Mitchell Ringley, and Brayden Ringley; aunt, Beatrice Roark; best friend, Mr. Don Hale; and special dog and friend, Angel.
Montie is a 1959 graduate of Mary Hughes High School. Montie greatly cherished his high school friends and remained close to them throughout life. Following graduation, he moved to San Francisco, California, where he studied engineering and married first wife Georgianna Hale. Montie returned to Piney Flats in 1964 and was employed by Eastman, where he remained for 34 years.
Montie loved being in the outdoors with his best friend Don Hale. As early childhood friends, Montie and Don spent many years hunting the local area. In 1978, they built a cabin based on an idea Don had. Montie served as the engineer as they cut logs on the Nelson Farm and built their tiny cabin. Years of guitar playing, horseback riding, and grouse hunting continued. Their cabin has been a gathering place enjoyed by friends and family throughout the years.
Montie took great pride in his Masonic Lodge membership at the MM Martin Lodge in Piney Flats. He was a member of the Limestone Cove First United Methodist Church. Montie loved his church and his church family dearly. He was known for the help he offered throughout his community, to his friends and neighbors. Montie was loved by all.
The family would like to send special thanks to the caregivers and friends Amanda Finley and Carrie Reed. Also to all the many friends and family that have supported him throughout this journey.
Honorary pallbearers include Don Hale, Roy Meyers, Larry King, Dean Smith, Keith Edmundson, Mark Torbett, Tim Robinson and Nelson Elliott.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Limestone Cove First United Methodist Church 2375 Tn-107, Unicoi, Tennessee 37692.
A celebration of Montie’s life will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared a www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Nelson family. (928-6111)