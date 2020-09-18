Model of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino project unveiled

By HANK HAYES, hhayes@timesnews.net
BRISTOL, Va. — Advocates of a Hard Rock Hotel and Casino project at the former Bristol Mall site unveiled a 3-D model of the proposed development on Thursday.
The model shows how the mall would be transformed into a casino and entertainment venue that would include a hotel, seven restaurants and four bars if Bristol, Va., voters approve the local casino referendum on Nov. 3.
“This model is a symbol of our commitment to residents that Hard Rock is prepared to invest in Bristol and bring a world-class destination resort that will make the community proud. Hard Rock is looking forward to being a part of the community, history, people and culture of Bristol,” said Sean Caffery, senior vice president of Casino and Business Development for Hard Rock International.
Hard Rock representatives were joined at the unveiling by Jim McGlothlin, chairman and CEO of The United Company, representatives from the United Company, and Clyde Stacy of Par Ventures, as well as local elected leaders.
The entertainment areas will include a 3,200-seat Hard Rock Live venue, a 20,000 capacity outdoor entertainment venue, a country western nightlife experience, and a Hard Rock Cafe. The resort will also feature a Rock shop and retail store, Rock Spa and Body Rock fitness center, convention and meeting space and a country music memorabilia experience. Hard Rock also announced that the Bristol property will include a racing experience, sport experience and interactive sports and e-sports simulator.
The model will be available for public viewing through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Bristol Mall.
About the Bristol Project
The Hard Rock Bristol hotel and casino project is a partnership among Hard Rock, McGlothlin and Stacy. This partnership expects to create thousands of jobs, bring millions in new revenues to Bristol and attract more than four million visitors annually. The Virginia General Assembly authorized voters to decide if this project should move forward, and the Bristol City Council voted unanimously to place the referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot.
About Hard Rock
With venues in more than 70 countries spanning 248 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops and Cafes, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2020, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers for Diversity and one of the world’s top-performing hotel brands in the J.D. Power’s 2020 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. In 2019 and 2020, Hard Rock was named Forbes Magazine’s Top Employers for Women and also in 2019, one of America’s Best Large Employers. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world’s greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world’s first Guitar Hotel in South Florida, where its headquarters is located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida.
