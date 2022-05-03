Johnathan Minga emerged victorious in the Republican Party’s Sessions Court Part I primary election on Tuesday, beating Michael Rasnake and Stephanie Sherwood with 47.27% of the vote to succeed retiring Judge Don Arnold.
Minga is a graduate of the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Virginia, and practices law with the Tony Seaton law firm. Minga told the Press he wanted to be judge because he believes it’s “the most important thing I can do as a legal professional.”
“While I love what I do, I’ve also learned that I can help exponentially more individuals and families in our community as a Sessions Court judge,” he said. “I want all of our children to grow up in a safe community where we all have confidence in our local justice system.”
Rasnake had 28.16% of the vote, while Sherwood had 24.54%.
Incumbent Sessions Court Judges Janet Vest Hardin (64.58% of the vote) and Robert Lincoln (66.26%) won their primary races, beating Joshua Sutherland III and Todd Hull, respectively.
Cook wins Circuit Court judge primary; other incumbents win
Suzanne Cook won the Republican Circuit Court Part II primary, beating Lois Bunton-Shults-Davis with 59.22% of the vote.
Cook, a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law, told the Press she felt called to serve “because just like it matters who governs, it matters who judges.”
“It’s about competence as well as character. We need judges who are unquestionably qualified to apply the law ‘by the book’ and who are also grounded in the principles of ‘the good book,’ especially the humility to seek wisdom and discernment before ruling upon the facts and the law in each case.”
Cook led vote totals in more populous Carter and Washington counties, while Bunton-Shults-Davis won in Unicoi County. Cook received 13,469 votes to Bunton-Shults-Davis’ 9,276.
She will fill the seat of the retiring Judge Jean Stanley.
Incumbent Circuit Court Judge J. Eddie Lauderback won his primary race after running unopposed, as did incumbent Criminal Court Judges Stacy Street and Lisa Nidiffer Rice, who were also unopposed.
Street received 19,252 votes, and Nidiffer Rice received 19,687 votes. Lauderback received 17,787 votes.
1st Judicial District Results:
Steve Finney, who was unopposed in his quest to become the next 1st Judicial District attorney general, received 18,459 votes on Tuesday and will succeed outgoing District Attorney General Ken Baldwin, who is retiring after four years in office.
1st Judicial District Chancellor John C. Rambo, who was also unopposed, won his primary with 18,839 votes. Incumbent Public Defender Jeff Kelly, who was also running unopposed, won the primary race for public defender with 18,167 votes.
The 1st Judicial District encompasses Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties.